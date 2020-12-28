x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Ncaa

San Antonio Zoo lioness picks Longhorns to win Valero Alamo Bowl

Surely Bevo approves of Axelle's pick.

SAN ANTONIO — One day before the Texas Longhorns take the field against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl, UT got a vote of confidence from the king – or, in this case, queen – of the jungle.

Axelle, a lioness at the San Antonio Zoo, gave her prediction that UT would win the game after knocking over a hand-painted Texas Longhorns box. 

She then proceeded to carry the box away and have her fun with it in the process.

RELATED: PREVIEW: No. 20 Texas Longhorns square off with Colorado Buffaloes in Valero Alamo Bowl

Credit: San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo

The lioness's choice seems to be in line with what most experts think: Texas enters the game an eight-point favorite over Colorado. UT has a 79.9% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Surely Bevo approves of Axelle's choice.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Former Texas Longhorn Earl Thomas hurts arm after Christmas

Nurses at Austin-area school get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Escott: Austin could see curfew by the end of the week

Is it cedar fever or COVID-19? Explaining allergy vs. COVID-19 symptoms