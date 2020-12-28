San Antonio Zoo lioness picks Longhorns to win Valero Alamo Bowl

Surely Bevo approves of Axelle's pick.

SAN ANTONIO — One day before the Texas Longhorns take the field against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Valero Alamo Bowl, UT got a vote of confidence from the king – or, in this case, queen – of the jungle.

Axelle, a lioness at the San Antonio Zoo, gave her prediction that UT would win the game after knocking over a hand-painted Texas Longhorns box.

She then proceeded to carry the box away and have her fun with it in the process.

The lioness's choice seems to be in line with what most experts think: Texas enters the game an eight-point favorite over Colorado. UT has a 79.9% chance of winning the game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Surely Bevo approves of Axelle's choice.