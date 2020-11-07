UTSA assistant coach Adam Hood joins Coaches 4 Change committee

SAN ANTONIO — The conversation between coach Adam Hood and Evan Closky, as aired on KENS 5, is in the video above.
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA men's basketball assistant coach Adam Hood has joined the committee for the newly founded Coaches 4 Change (C4C) organization, founded by collegiate coaches who are dedicated to helping their student-athletes, campus and communities.
Hood, in his fifth year at UTSA, is one of 44 men's basketball coaches around the nation to join the committee for the new organization, which was announced on Wednesday.
"It's an honor and privilege to be part of an organization like Coaches 4 Change," Hood said. "This platform deeply cares about making a difference and aiding in the fight against racial inequality and social injustices. C4C is something that we hope can make an impact on our campuses, communities, and eventually the world."
The mission of C4C is to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the collegiate student-athlete on issues of social injustices, systemic racism, and the power of voting in the endless pursuit of equality.
The 4 Pillars of C4C are to:
ENGAGE our fellow coaches & student-athletes within our campus & local communities. To raise awareness and involvement in the endless pursuit for equality through voter registration.
EDUCATE our fellow coaches & student athletes with historical information pertaining to systemic racism, social injustices, police brutality, and significant events that have shaped our country.
EMPOWER our fellow coaches & student-athletes to inspire change through the power of voting.
EVOLVE the minds of our fellow coaches & student-athletes to help foster positive changes within their collegiate and local communities surrounding the issues of racism & social injustice.
Coaching Committee:
Adam Hood (UTSA | C-USA), Alex Mumphard (Cornell | IVY) Alvin Brooks III (Baylor | Big XII), Amir Abdur-Rahim (Kennesaw St. | ASUN), Andy Farrell (Dayton | A10), Anthony Goins (Clemson | ACC), Antoni Wyche (Siena | MAAC), Antonio Reynolds-Dean (Clemson | ACC), Bobby Steinburg (Kent State | MAC), Brandon Chambers (Texas Southern | SWAC), Brian Earl (Cornell | Ivy), Brian Eskildsen (Harvard | Ivy), Brian Merritt (Morgan St. | MEAC), Carmen Maciariello (Siena | MAAC), Cliff Warren (Georgia St. | Sun Belt), Cody Toppert (Memphis | AAC), Curtis Wilson (Boston Univ. | Patriot), Darris Nichols (Florida | SEC), Dedrique Taylor (Cal St. Fullerton | Big West), DeMarlo Slocum (UNLV | Mountain West), Donovan Williams (Longwood | Big South), Eric Haut (Northern Kentucky | Horizon), Gerry McNamara (Syracuse | ACC), Hamlet Tibbs (Vermont | America East), Josh Sash (NDSU | Summit League), Kareem Richardson (Indiana St. | MVC), Kyle Steinway (Sacred Heart | NEC), Louis Orr (Georgetown | Big East), Lucas McKay (UMKC | Summit League), Marcus King (Tennessee Tech | OVC), Martin Bahar (San Diego | WCC), Matt Miner (Siena | MAAC), Mike Mennenga (Oregon | Pac 12), Omar Lowery (Butler | Big East), Russ Willemsen (Tenn. St. | OVC), Rasheen Davis, Rob O'Driscoll (Drexel | CAA), Ryan Devlin (George Washington | A10), Ryan Pedon (Ohio State | Big 10), Terrence Rencher (Creighton | Big East), Tommy Strine (Lamar | Southland), Trey Montgomery (Penn. | Ivy) , and Vince Walden (Texas A&M | SEC).
