Nearly 8% of students tested before Texas Longhorn's first football game tested positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Before Texas' first game fo the 2020 football season, students with tickets for the University of Texas at Austin game were forced to take a coronavirus test before entering Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Of the 1,198 students who were tested before the Longhorns game, 95 tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,103 tested negative. That means nearly 8% of the student ticket-holders tested positive prior to the Sept. 12 game against UT El Paso.

The average positivity rate in the State of Texas is 6.9%, as of Sept. 11. The positivity rate in the Austin metro area is 7.46% as of Sept. 11.

Days before the game, UT Athletics announced that only Big Ticket holders who receive a negative COVID-19 test result will have the opportunity to claim a game ticket.

Since the start of classes for the fall semester on Aug. 26, more than 300 students have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. On Sept. 10 KVUE reported that three coronavirus clusters in West Campus near the school have resulted in about 100 positive COVID-19 cases.