SAN ANTONIO — When UIW knocked off cross-town rival UTSA 7-3 at Wolff Stadium on Sunday, they also beat their former coach, Pat Hallmark.

"Other than today I wish them a whole lot of luck," joked Hallmark, who coached the Cardinals the previous two seasons before taking the UTSA job.

The rivalry win was extra sweet for the 4-2 Cardinals considering they hadn't beaten UTSA since 2016. The teams won't play again until May 5, but don't expect either team to get too caught up in the story.

"Before the game there's a little bit of just seeing the guys, but once the game starts it's just another game we're trying to win," said Hallmark. "I didn't think much about it once the first pitch was thrown."

Despite losing the game, the Roadrunners (6-2) won the Alamo Irish Classic after finishing with a record of 3-1.

RELATED: UTSA 2020 signing class grows to 17 after adding eight players Wednesday

RELATED: UTSA and UIW accomplish goals with newest recruiting class