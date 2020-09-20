Texas State routes Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17

The Bobcats secured their first win of the season after beating the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday night.

MONROE, Louisiana — Texas State's 2020 season began on a tough stretch, but Saturday the Bobcats finally broke through.

After starting 0-2 in back-to-back close games, Texas State put together a complete performance and topped Louisiana-Monroe 38-17.

The Bobcats missed their starting quarterback Brady McBride last week in the rivalry game against UTSA due to coronavirus-related protocols. The transfer from Memphis was out again against the Warhawks on Saturday, though he confirmed on Twitter that he hasn't had COVID-19 since June.

So for the second week in a row, backup Tyler Vitt got the start under center, and he picked up where he left off in the second half of last week's game.

Vitt went 14/21 and threw for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He was also the team's leading rusher, carrying the ball 11 times for 82 yards and another touchdown.

As was the case in Texas State's previous two games, wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel proved to be the team's most dynamic playmaker.

The senior from Houston turned his six receptions into 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The win for Texas State was its first of the season and means it has kicked off the Sun Belt portion of its schedule in 1-0 fashion.

Texas State is scheduled to go on the road again and take on the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 26.