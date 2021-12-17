Texas QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

The news comes days after UT signed two new quarterbacks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just days after Texas signed two new quarterbacks, starter Casey Thompson has officially entered the transfer portal.

Thompson's final season with the Longhorns included three games with five or more touchdowns – and multiple occasions where he was benched.

Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers are the top two quarterback options entering the spring. Ewers is a former 5-star recruit who transferred to Texas from Ohio State, and Maalik Murphy is a 4-star recruit who played high school football in the state of California.

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian recently said in a press conference that he told the team's returning quarterbacks to expect a transfer and a high school recruit to join them before 2022.

"...trying to bring two guys in, one of which would probably be a transfer, and that the job would be open. Same thing we said late in the season, that the job would be open, we'll let the guys compete, but that there would be a minimum of two new guys in that back room, one of which would likely be a transfer," Sarkisian said.

“I truly didn’t want to just leave what we have built. It’s hard. However, I feel like this is what’s best for me at this point in my career.”



Thompson holds a record of 2,632 yards, 35 touchdowns, 10 starts and nine interceptions in his career

He hails from Newcastle, Oklahoma. His dad and older brother were both quarterbacks at Oklahoma University.