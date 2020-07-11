HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Texas Longhorns defeat West Virginia Mountaineers, 17-13

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the Texas vs. West Virginia game here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Here's how you can watch the game on KVUE. Here's where you can listen to the game on the radio.

FINAL: Texas 17, West Virginia 13

Full game analysis:

Texas' defense was the standout for the second week in a row. Last week, Joseph Ossai stole the show with multiple tackles for loss and caused turnovers, as well as the game-sealing sack of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. UT's defense also held the Big 12's arguably most-talented rusher, Chuba Hubbard, to 72 yards on 25 carries.

Similarly, UT's defense was stout at the line of scrimmage against West Virginia. The Mountaineers ran for only 43 yards on 26 carries. UT also notably held Baylor to 64 yards rushing on 21 carries two games prior to this West Virginia matchup. UT has struggled to defend the pass, however, as noted with West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege's 317 passing yards, Sanders' 400 and four touchdowns and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer's 256 yards and two touchdowns. UT's passing defense made plays when it needed to against West Virginia, though, including two crucial pass breakups on fourth down, inside the red zone on the Mountaineers' final two drives.

"Play the hands."



BJ Foster played the hands.



Huge stop on 4th down for the Texas D. pic.twitter.com/Hc5qVQwHhF — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 7, 2020

Offensively, UT got a spark from the very first play. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson broke a 54-yard run on the opening drive and made highlight reel plays throughout the game. Robinson finished with 113 yards on 12 carries.

The only two touchdowns of the game for the Longhorns were scored by Sam Ehlinger: a seven-yard pass to Brennan Eagles on the opening drive and a 33-yard pass over the middle to Jake Smith. Ehlinger finished with 184 yards and those two touchdowns on 15-for-31 passing.

“Great team win again, hats off to the defense and their ability to get off the field on third and fourth down there in the second half and then offense was not pretty in the throw game, not at all," Texas head coach Tom Herman said after the game. "Sam was off in the first half and then boy was he on for the second half and we didn’t help him very much on the perimeter. We stuck with the run game. We had a back go over 100 yards, a true freshman as well as got some necessary yardage with Sam running the ball. Really, really proud of the o-line. That defensive front of theirs ... there’s a reason that’s the number one defense in our league, one of the top 10 defenses in the country. We rushed for, I don’t know how many yards, well over 100, almost 200, I believe. You know they all count the same, we got a lot of work to do."

With the win, Texas has improved to 5-2 on the season and will have a week off before playing Kansas on the road on Nov. 21.

4th quarter:

Texas 17, West Virginia 13

Texas (Own 8):

Key moments/plays: Two short runs set up a third and five. Sam Ehlinger converted the third down on a pass to Brennan Eagles. Bijan Robinson put the game on ice with a swing pass for 35 yards. UT kneeled it out for the win.

Result: End of game.

West Virginia (Own 32):

Key moments/plays: Jarret Doege completed a pass over the middle to T.J. Simmons for 29 yards. Doege hit another pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for 12 yards to get the WVU offense to the UT 27-yard line. A false start backed up WVU five yards. A nine-yard pass from Doege to Isaiah Esdale set up third and three at the UT 20-yard line. Esdale picked up the first down on the next play. West Virginia called a timeout with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Doege sailed a pass out of bounds on second down. On third and eight from the UT 15-yard line, Doege completed a pass to Leddie Brown for seven yards. WVU used its final timeout with 4:48 remaining in the fourth quarter before the crucial fourth and one at the UT eight-yard line. Doege threw a pass over the middle on fourth down and it was broken up by the Texas defense.

Result: Turnover on downs.

Texas (Own 16):

Key moments/plays: Two runs up the middle by Roschon Johnson set up UT with third and three. Sam Ehlinger converted the first down with an 11-yard quarterback power run. Ehlinger threw three straight deep passes, all of which fell incomplete. The second and third deep shots were dropped passes. Texas punted to the WVU 32-yard line.

Result: Punt.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Jarret Doege completed a pass to T.J. Simmons for 29 yards to the UT 40-yard line and a personal foul penalty tacked on 15 more yards. Passes for six yards and three yards set up WVU with third and one from the UT 16-yard line. Doege took a shot at the end zone which fell incomplete. WVU used a timeout before the fourth down conversion attempt. On fourth and one, Doege's pass in the end zone was broken up by B.J. Foster.

Result: Turnover on downs.

"Play the hands."



BJ Foster played the hands.



Huge stop on 4th down for the Texas D. pic.twitter.com/Hc5qVQwHhF — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 7, 2020

Texas (Con't):

Key moments/plays: On the first play of the fourth quarter, UT ran a triple option where Sam Ehlinger pulled the ball and then threw a backwards pass to Kai Money, which was dropped for a fumble and recovered by WVU. The play went to the booth to review whether it was a dropped pass or a dropped lateral. The play call was reversed to a dropped forward pass. A few plays later on third and six, Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass. Texas punted the ball out of bounds at the WVU 25-yard line.

Result: Punt.

3rd quarter:

Texas 17, West Virginia 13

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson ran up the middle for nine yards. This play ended the third quarter.

Result: End of third quarter.

West Virginia (UT 48):

Key moments/plays: Jarret Doege threw passes for 11 yards, six yards, four yards and 14 yards to push the WVU offense inside the UT 10-yard line. Doege capped off the drive with an apparent eight-yard touchdown pass to Winston Wright Jr. After review, the touchdown pass call was overturned and forced third and goal. On third down, UT sacked Doege for a loss of nine yards. WVU converted the 34-yard field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Texas (Own 19):

Key moments/plays: Texas went three-and-out. UT punted the ball and Alec Sinkfield returned the ball 22 yards to the UT 48-yard line.

Result: Punt.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: After a 12-yard screen pass to open the drive, the Texas defense got off the field by stopping WVU for a loss a few plays later on third and short.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 35):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger completed a third down pass to Brennan Eagles for 17 yards. On the next play, Bijan Robinson fumbled, but the ball was recovered by UT. A few plays later on third and 11, Ehlinger threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jake Smith.

Result: Touchdown.

TD @TexasFootball.



UT drives the field and scores on the first drive of the second half.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/W5mCxgHs1p



pic.twitter.com/keT000ehel #HookEm #ThisIsTexas — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) November 7, 2020

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Jarret Doege completed five passes on the opening drive along with a few Leddie Brown runs led to a third and two from the nine-yard line. The third down pass was batted down at the line. West Virginia converted the field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Halftime: Texas 10, West Virginia 7

Halftime analysis:

Texas' defense has been stout in the first half. UT allowed a touchdown on the first drive, but has forced three three-and-outs since then and kept the Mountaineers at bay for the rest of the half.

The Texas defense allowed a touchdown on West Virginia's opening drive.



Since, nothing.



WVU has just 23 rush yards and 1.6 yards per carry.



Here's the tape: pic.twitter.com/ZLKh0Yq7Hx — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 7, 2020

West Virginia remains in the game, however, due to the Longhorns lacking on the offensive side of the football. UT has not capitalized on multiple short field drives starting at midfield. UT has punted twice and missed a field goal on these three drives.

One bright spot for the Longhorns came in the form of freshman running back Bijan Robinson, who ripped off a 54-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for UT. Robinson has 77 yards on five carries in the first half.

Sam Ehlinger has thrown for 87 yards and one passing touchdown on 9-for-18 passing.

2nd quarter

Texas 10, West Virginia 7

West Virginia (Own 30):

Key moments/plays: West Virginia took the game to halftime.

Result: End of second quarter.

Texas (WVU 49):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger and the UT offense picked up a first down to the WVU 33-yard line. A holding penalty backed up the Longhorns offense, then Ehlinger was sacked. On third and long, Ehlinger completed a 14-yard pass to Jake Smith, but it was not enough for a first down. Cameron Dicker missed the 48-yard field goal.

Result: Missed field goal.

West Virginia (Own 2):

Key moments/plays: Leddie Brown caught a pass for five yards and then ran up the middle for four yards to set up a crucial third and one. On third and short, Brown picked up the first down. On another third down, Doege threw up a jump ball to Isaiah Esdale for 28 yards. Doege threw two incomplete passes but UT bailed out WVU with a new set of downs due to a roughing the passer penalty. A few plays later, Leddie Brown got stopped for a loss on third down. WVU went for it on fourth and five. Texas batted down the pass and turned over the ball on downs.

Result: Turnover on downs.

Texas (Own 47):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass and Roschon Johnson gained two yards on a run to midfield. Before third and eight, UT called a timeout. WVU was called for a neutral zone infraction, setting up UT with third and three. Ehlinger was sacked on third down. UT did not take advantage of the short field and punted the ball to the two-yard line.

Result: Punt.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: A false start backed up WVU's offense to the 20. An incomplete pass and short pass completed for no gain set up third and long for the Mountaineers. Texas forced a three-and-out for the third time in the game.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 19):

Key moments/plays: UT picked up a fresh set of downs after runs by Sam Ehlinger and Roschon Johnson. Texas was stopped plays later after an incomplete pass on third down. Texas punted the ball to the WVU 17-yard line.

Result: Punt.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced another three-and-out after stopping Alec Sinkfield for a loss on third and two. WVU punted to the Texas 19-yard line.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Con't):

Key moments/plays: Texas opened the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal.

Result: Field goal.

1st quarter

Texas 7, West Virginia 7

Texas (Own 9):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard pass to Jake Smith and followed up with a 10-yard run. A few plays later, Ehlinger tried a deep pass for Brennan Eagles and drew a pass interference penalty. Tarik Black caught a 21 yard pass over the middle. The first quarter ended a few plays later.

Result: End of 1st quarter.

West Virginia (Own 39):

Key moments/plays: A pass for no gain and a run for no gain forced WVU into third and 10. Texas used its first timeout. Jarret Doege converted a wide receiver screen to Isaiah Esdale for a first down. West Virginia stalled at midfield and punted the ball away.

Result: Punt.

A live look at Joseph Ossai's draft stock:



📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/SCLuGGnYRk — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) November 7, 2020

Texas (WVU 48):

Key moments/plays: West Virginia turned the ball over on downs after Texas went for it on fourth down in Mountaineers territory.

Result: Turnover on downs.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced West Virginia to go three-and-out with the Mountaineers backed up against the goal line.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 18):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson made a highlight reel play, spinning and stiff-arming two defenders on an 18-yard run.

A few short runs and an incomplete pass on third down forced the Longhorns to punt. Texas pinned WVU at its own three-yard line.

Result: Punt.

West Virginia (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Jarret Doege opened up the first drive for the Mountaineers with three straight completions to move the offense to midfield. A run stopped short and almost interception by UT freshman Alfred Collins forced third and ten. Doege hit Winston Wright Jr. for 38 yards on third down. Leddie Brown finished WVU's first drive with a 12-yard TD run.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson opened up the game with a huge 54-yard run. Sam Ehlinger and the UT offense capped off the opening drive a few plays later with a seven-yard touchdown pass on a crossing route to Brennan Eagles.

Result: Touchdown.

Preview

The Texas Longhorns play host to West Virginia (4-2 overall, 3-2 in Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the game will air on KVUE! Here's how you can watch the game on KVUE.

Everything you need to know

West Virginia comes to Austin as winners of three out of their last four games, including their last game against Kansas State. The Mountaineers beat the Wildcats 37-10 at home.

KVUE Sports will be live from DKR on Saturday morning during KVUE Daybreak to preview the Longhorns matchup. Be sure to tune in!

Throughout the game, KVUE will provide live in-game updates in this story.

The Longhorns will honor veterans in the game against the Mountaineers. Texas Athletics announced on Nov. 3 the game would be the team's annual "Veterans Recognition Football Game." According to UT, every year either on or near Veterans Day, the Longhorns community remembers and shows its appreciation for veterans in a long-standing tradition honoring former Texas students and military members.

The football team played their first game in what was then called Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 8, 1924. The UT student body chose the name in honor of the 198,520 Texans who fought in World War I and the 5,280 who lost their lives, according to Texas Athletics.

Then, 53 years later in 1977, the stadium was rededicated to veterans of all wars. In 1996, the stadium was renamed Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to honor UT's legendary and all-time winningest head coach.

The UT marching band will also be absent from the final two home football games because of a dispute over "The Eyes of Texas" song, officials announced this week.

And be sure to catch the highlight breakdown and full game analysis after the game on KVUE News at 10 p.m.