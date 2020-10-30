HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Longhorns upset No. 6 Oklahoma State, 41-34, in OT

Check out live score updates and the latest highlights from the Texas vs. Oklahoma State game here.

STILLWATER, Okla. — To listen to the UT-OKST game, click here.

FINAL (OT): Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34

Full game analysis:

Joseph Ossai was the shining star in this game for Texas as the main focal point of a defensive group that kept Texas in, and ultimately clinched the upset versus No. 6 Oklahoma State. Ossai finished with a career-high 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

UT's defense forced four turnovers in the game, which led to 21 of the Longhorns 41 points. The turnovers were the tale of the tape for UT, as the offense was only able to manage 287 total yards compared to Oklahoma State's 527.

Sam Ehlinger gave his worst statistical performance of the year (18-for-34, 169 yards, three touchdowns), but shined in key moments, such as the fourth down touchdown pass late in the game to take a 34-31 lead. Tom Herman told the media postgame that this was the best play in Ehlinger's career, in his opinion.

Penalties and miscues continue to plague the Longhorns this season. UT committed 13 penalties for 142 yards, including multiple penalties on third downs that extended Oklahoma State drives.

UT continued its success on Halloween, too. The Longhorns are 16-2-1 all-time on Halloween and 10-1 in the past 11 games played on Oct. 31.

According to ESPN stats, the last time Texas erased a double-digit deficit to beat an AP top 10 team was in 2008: a 45-35 win over No. 1 Oklahoma. The last time Texas beat a top 10 team on the road came in 2010, when they beat No. 5 Nebraska.

This was UT's third overtime game of the season and have a 2-1 record in such games in 2020. The Longhorns improve to 4-2 and are scheduled to play West Virginia next on Nov. 7.

OT:

Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: A pass down to the one-yard line was called back due to a penalty. Three short runs set up a fourth and eight. Texas took its only timeout of overtime. Joseph Ossai sacked Sanders on the last play to clinch the game.

Result: End of game

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson ran up the middle for two yards. Sam Ehlinger took a shot for the end zone and overthrew the pass. On third and eight, Ehlinger laid up a pass for Joshua Moore, which fell incomplete, but drew a pass interference penalty. Ehlinger was sacked on first and goal. On second and goal, Ehlinger connected with Joshua Moore for a touchdown. It was Moore's first catch of the day, but his conference-leading seventh touchdown catch of the season

Result: Touchdown.

4th quarter:

Texas 34, Oklahoma State 34

Oklahoma State (Own 21):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders completed a seven-yard pass to Landon Wolf. Sanders hit Tylan Wallace for 20 yards and a first down. Sanders then completed a 28-yard pass to Dillon Stoner. Sanders hit Stoner again on a short out route with 25 seconds left. Sanders scrambled on second down and got tackled before the first down, and with no timeouts, had to spike the ball, setting up fourth down. Oklahoma State set up for the game-tying field goal. Texas used its final timeout to try and ice the kicker. Oklahoma State converted the game-tying field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Texas (Own 32):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced OKST to use two of its timeouts on a short pass and short run. On third and eight, Sam Ehlinger scrambled 10 yards for a crucial first down. Oklahoma State used its final timeout after stopping UT for a loss on the next first down run. On second down, Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of 10 yards. Texas ran the clock down and used its first timeout before third and 20 with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter. Coming out of the timeout, UT ran the ball with Bijan Robinson for three yards. Texas ran the clock down to 1:22 and called its second timeout. UT punted the ball back to OKST with 1:31 left.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: On third and five, Spencer Sanders fired a ball over the middle to Dillon Stoner for six yards. The review of the play showed Stoner's catch may have been incomplete. After review, the officials overturned the call to an incompletion. OKST punted the ball away with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 41):

Key moments/plays: After a loss of three yards on a Bijan Robinson run and a complete pass to him for no gain, Sam Ehlinger took a shot downfield on third and long, which was broken up but a penalty was called on the Cowboys defense to extend the drive. Ehlinger completed a 20-yard pass to Tarik Black, but it was called back due to offensive pass interference. On third and long, Ehlinger was sacked. UT punted the ball but OKST was called for roughing the kicker, which gave UT an automatic first down. UT ran the ball all the way to the OKST 25-yard line. Faced with fourth and four from the 24-yard line, UT went for it and converted on a pass to Jake Smith. After a short pass on a cross to Smith, UT faced third and seven from the 12-yard line, which resulted in an incomplete pass. On fourth down, UT decided to go for it, down 26-31. Oklahoma State brought a house blitz, flushed Ehlinger out of the pocket and Ehlinger threw a touchdown pass to Smith. UT converted a two-point conversion to give UT a 34-31 lead with 4:27 left.

Result: Touchdown.

Oklahoma State (Con't):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders threw a pass deep, which fell incomplete, but UT was called for pass interference. Texas' defense forced its fourth turnover of the day with another forced fumble.

Result: Fumble.

3rd quarter:

Texas 26, Oklahoma State 31

Oklahoma State (Own 11):

Key moments/plays: After two run plays, the third quarter came to an end.

Result: End of third quarter.

Texas (Own 19):

Key moments/plays: Roschon Johnson started the drive with a big 29-yard run close to midfield. Two incomplete passes and a short run stalled this UT drive at midfield.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 12):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders threw a deep pass to Tylan Wallace, which fell incomplete but UT was called for pass interference. After another incomplete deep shot and a short run by Chubbard, UT got off the field due to a pass breakup by BJ Foster.

Result: Punt.

Texas (Own 19):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger and the UT offense drove to midfield but stalled after a false start penalty backed them up on third down.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Three straight runs were stopped short by the UT defense. Three-and-out for the Cowboys.

Result: Punt.

Texas (N/A):

Key moments/plays: D'Shawn Jamison returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Cameron Dicker missed the extra point after an unsportsmanlike penalty backed up the try.

Result: Touchdown. (Missed extra point)

Oklahoma State (Own 28):

Key moments/plays: Two passes from Spencer Sanders to Tylan Wallace had propelled the Cowboys offense past midfield. Sanders found Wallace again later in the drive for 18 yards to the UT 10-yard line. Sanders capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Wallace.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (Own 24):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger moved the chains with a 10-yard pass to Cade Brewer, but a few short runs and a false start penalty stalled this drive. UT punted the ball. UT has had one drive more than five plays to this point.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced Oklahoma State into a three and out after three straight run plays were stopped short.

Result: Punt.

HALFTIME: Texas 20, Oklahoma State 24

Halftime analysis:

Texas' defense sure is keeping the Longhorns in this game. Three of UT's four scoring drives have started on Oklahoma State's side of the field following turnovers, and two of those three short fields only resulted in field goals. UT has not moved the ball efficiently on offense in the first half. UT had three drives result in three and outs, and a total of five drives last five plays or less.

Oklahoma State has outgained UT 316 yards to 163. Sam Ehlinger has accounted for 100 of those 163 yards. Three turnovers forced by UT's defense has kept them in the game.

Joseph Ossai was a bright spot for Texas in the first half, racking up six total tackles including 4.5 for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

2nd quarter:

Texas 20, Oklahoma State 24

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Kneeled the ball to go to halftime.

Result: End of half.

Texas (OKST 20):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger was sacked for a three-yard loss. Texas spiked the ball with seven seconds left in the half. Cameron Dicker converted the field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders hit Braydon Johnson for 41 yards. Sanders was sacked on the next play, and Oklahoma State used its final timeout of the half. On third and 16, Texas forced a fumble, recovered the ball and returned it to the OKST 20-yard line.

Result: Fumble.

Texas (Own 22):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of six yards. On third and 16, Ehlinger completed a pass to Jake Smith for 10 yards and Oklahoma State used a timeout with 1:07 left in the first half.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 17):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders connected with Tylan Wallace for 28 yards on a fade.

Chuba Hubbard ran for six yards on back-to-back plays to cross the Cowboys offense past midfield. On third and nine, Sanders threw a shot downfield for Wallace but overthrew the pass. A defensive penalty gave OKST a free first down. It was the third such third down penalty to extend Cowboys drives in the game. Sanders threw an incomplete pass on third down, which was almost intercepted by the UT defense.

Result: Field goal.

Texas (Own 18):

Key moments/plays: Texas was forced into a three-and-out.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders drove the offense downfield with a handful of short passing plays. Sanders scrambled for 35 yards to the Texas five-yard line.

Sanders found Chuba Hubbard in the flat for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (OKST 8):

Key moments/plays: Roschon Johnson ran up the middle to the four-yard line. On third and goal, Ehlinger threw to Cade Brewer in the flat and he was stopped short. Cameron Dicker hit the short field goal.

Result: Field goal.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders threw an interception to Jalen Green.

Result: Interception.

Texas (Con't):

Key moments/plays: After a short pass on a crossing pattern and a short gain on an Ehlinger run, Texas was forced into a third and six on the OKST 41-yard line. Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Result: Touchdown.

1st quarter:

Texas 7, Oklahoma State 14

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger completed back-to-back passes to Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith for first downs. A Bijan Robinson run was the last play of the quarter.

Result: End of first quarter.

Oklahoma State (Own 38):

Key moments/plays: Joseph Ossai stopped Spencer Sanders on a second down run to set up third and long. Spencer Sanders threw a screen pass to LD Brown for 32 yards. Sanders hit Landon Wolf for 25 yards to the UT five-yard line. Sanders hit Wolf on the next play for a touchdown.

Result: Touchdown.

Texas (Own 10):

Key moments/plays: Roschon Johnson ran twice to set up third and five. A penalty against Oklahoma State moved the chains. Texas stalled and punted the ball away.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Texas forced a third and long but gave away a free first down with a pass interference penalty. Back-to-back sacks stalled the Cowboys drive and forced them to punt.

Result: Punt.

Texas (OKST 15):

Key moments/plays: Sam Ehlinger completed a short crossing route to Jake Smith. Keaontay Ingram ran up the middle to the one-yard line and then punched it in on the next play.

Result: Touchdown. Tie game, 7-7.

Oklahoma State (Own 16):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders fumbled the ball on the handoff exchange and UT recovered.

Result: Fumble.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson picked up 11 yards, which set up a third down and short. On that third down, Sam Ehlinger's pass was broken up.

Result: Punt.

Oklahoma State (Own 14):

Key moments/plays: Spencer Sanders completed a 24-yard pass to Tylan Wallace to bring the Cowboys near midfield. Braydon Johnson gained 19 yards on a wide receiver reverse a few plays later.

Sanders capped off the opening drive with a touchdown to Wallace.

Result: Touchdown. Oklahoma State leads 7-0.

Texas (Own 25):

Key moments/plays: Bijan Robinson broke off a big run for 24 yards. The UT offense stalled at midfield and had to punt.

Result: Punt.

PREGAME:

The Texas Longhorns go on the road again, this time to take on an undefeated No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys team.

Texas (3-2) is coming off their 27-16 outing against the Baylor Bears, a team that hadn't played a game in three weeks due to COVID-19. On the other hand, Oklahoma State just narrowly defeated Iowa State, 24-21 at home.

Everything you need to know:

Tom Herman said in a weekly press conference Oklahoma State had the ingredients of a championship team. Oklahoma State will be led by their three-headed offensive monster: Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. Texas combats that with their own offensive superhero of sorts in Sam Ehlinger and Joshua Moore, who is having a productive season and leads the Big 12 with six receiving touchdowns.

RELATED:

One interesting note: Texas does have a good historical outing on Halloween, but UT is 1-4 against Oklahoma State in the past five meetings and 3-7 in the past 10. That one win, however, was last season.

In 2019, UT ran the ball better than Oklahoma State did, rushing for 5.0 yards per carry compared to 4.0. It was one of three games all year where Keaontay Ingram rushed for 100-plus yards, though he has shown signs of struggle in 2020.

Texas and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.