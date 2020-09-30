x
What team does the Texas Longhorns play next? Here is the football team's 2020 schedule.

Check out the UT Longhorns football team's upcoming schedule in this story.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 Conference football schedule includes a regular "9-plus-1" setup, which means teams will play nine conference games and one non-conference game. 

Texas enters the 2020 season coming off an 8-5 record in 2019, where UT capped off the season with a 38-10 win over the then-ranked No. 11 Utah Utes. 

Here is a look at UT's 2020 football schedule: 

Texas Longhorns record: 2-0 (1-0). Click here for a look at where they rank in the Big 12.

  • Sept. 12 – vs. UTEP – won 59-3
  • Sept. 26 – at Texas Tech – won 63-56 (OT)
  • Oct. 3. – vs. TCU
  • Oct. 10 – vs. Oklahoma (Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl)
  • Oct. 24 – vs. Baylor
  • Oct. 31 – at Oklahoma State
  • Nov. 7 – vs. West Virginia
  • Nov. 21 – at Kansas
  • Nov. 27 – vs. Iowa State
  • Dec. 5 – at Kansas State

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game will be held either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Here's the full schedule for the Big 12 conference.

Credit: Big 12

NOTE: Dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 potentially canceling / postponing games in 2020. 

