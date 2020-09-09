LIVE BLOG: No. 14 Texas Longhorns host UTEP Miners in 2020 season opener

Scores and highlights from the Texas Longhorns game versus UTEP will be updated in this article.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Scores and highlights from the Texas Longhorns game versus UTEP will be updated in this article on gameday.

PREGAME

Saturday, Sept. 12, marks the start of the 2020 college football season for the Texas Longhorns.

UT will begin its season hosting the University of Texas at El Paso Miners, who enter the matchup 1-0 after defeating Stephen F. Austin, 24-14. Having a game under their belt was something University of Texas head coach Tom Herman noted as a factor going into Saturday.

RELATED:

"This is a team that is 1-0, a team that, like you said, has played a game," Herman said. "I think we all have been around this game long enough to know that the old adage is true that teams make their biggest improvement from game one to game two. They've already had their game one and we have not. They're going to have had the chance this week to work out some kinks that we're going to probably still be working out to be quite honest with you. And that's OK. It beats the alternative of not playing at all."

Texas – ranked No. 14 in the country – is understandably favored to win the game.

In fact, Texas has never lost to UTEP in program history. In five meetings between the schools, the Longhorns average win margin is more than 30 points per game, according to Texas Athletics.

The Longhorns released the team's depth chart on Monday ahead of the season opener. For a look at who the starters are, click here.

On the morning of gameday, Austin American-Statesman sports writer Kirk Bohls reported that the Longhorns had zero positive coronavirus tests among their players, coaches and support personnel.

Texas spokesman said the Longhorns have zero positive tests among their players, coaches and other personnel. Texas meets UTEP at 7 tonight. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) September 12, 2020

The Longhorns also unveiled a "unified message" on a patch sewn onto their jerseys to address racial injustice. The patch simply stated "We Are One" sewed in black and white on the top righthand corner of the jersey.

“We are one.”



Earlier this week, my coworker @EmilyGiangreco asked @CoachTomHerman about racial injustice messages and he shared that the team decided to use one “unified message” sewn into patches on the team jerseys, but would not share the message at the time. Now we know. https://t.co/Nf3cinSPGx — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 12, 2020

The University of Texas also rolled out a new layout and features on its "Texas Longhorns mobile app" for fans in attendance at Longhorns sporting events across the Forty Acres.

With the app, UT fans can manage game tickets, order concessions and merchandise remotely in advance, participate in trivia, polling and other games and more.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives UT a 99.8% chance to win against UTEP on Sept. 12.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: