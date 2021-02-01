'Woke up coachless' | Texas Longhorns react to news of Tom Herman's firing

AUSTIN, Texas — Many Texas Football players appear to be in shock upon hearing the news their head coach is out of a job.
The University of Texas at Austin announced on Saturday morning Head Coach Tom Herman has been fired. The Longhorns finished the 2020 season with a win over the Colorado Buffalos in the Valero Alamo Bowl and a 7-3 overall record.
Shortly after the news broke, reaction began pouring in from both current and former Texas players.
Some, like linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, wide receiver Jordan Whittington and defensive back Caden Sterns, seemed surprised by the news.
Others, like former Texas offensive lineman Brandon Hodges and former running back Chris Warren III, seemed to think Herman's firing was a positive development for the team.
Still others, like defensive backs Chris Adimora and D'Shawn Jamison, responded to the news saying their phones are on "do not disturb" and they won't be answering any questions.
Several players also made it known they want Bryan Carrington, UT's director of recruiting, to remain on staff with Texas Football.
Herman was named UT's 30th head football coach in November 2016. He went 32-18 overall with the Longhorns.
He is owed $15 million for the remaining three years of his contract.
