'Woke up coachless' | Texas Longhorns react to news of Tom Herman's firing

The University of Texas at Austin announced Herman had been fired in a statement released Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many Texas Football players appear to be in shock upon hearing the news their head coach is out of a job.

Shortly after the news broke, reaction began pouring in from both current and former Texas players.

Some, like linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, wide receiver Jordan Whittington and defensive back Caden Sterns, seemed surprised by the news.

If it was a snake it would’ve bitten me🤦🏾‍♂️ — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) January 2, 2021

Woke up coachless — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) January 2, 2021

That’s why you gotta do what’s right for your family and you or you’ll get caught up with the politics in CFB. The business isn’t pretty at all. — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) January 2, 2021

Others, like former Texas offensive lineman Brandon Hodges and former running back Chris Warren III, seemed to think Herman's firing was a positive development for the team.

Tom outta there Thank God! — Brandon Hodges (@BHoD_31) January 2, 2021

Texas, WE’RE BAAAAAACK! — Chris Warren III (@ScorealldayCW25) January 2, 2021

Still others, like defensive backs Chris Adimora and D'Shawn Jamison, responded to the news saying their phones are on "do not disturb" and they won't be answering any questions.

I have no info for any of y'all. Phone on Dnd. Woke up coachless, simple as that. Gotta control what we can control . — Chris Adimora (@Ceewavvy1) January 2, 2021

Lol , phone on dnd I have no answers to y’all questions 🤘🏾💯....... — 🦈 (@D_JAMISON5) January 2, 2021

Several players also made it known they want Bryan Carrington, UT's director of recruiting, to remain on staff with Texas Football.

Several #Texas players making it known they want @BCarringtonUT to remain on staff with UT Football.



Says a lot about a person when you have players speaking up like this about a coaches character and building relationships. pic.twitter.com/vINFmDHHBY — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 2, 2021

Herman was named UT's 30th head football coach in November 2016. He went 32-18 overall with the Longhorns.

He is owed $15 million for the remaining three years of his contract.