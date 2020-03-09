Resale tickets spike for UT football games; Longhorns announce game day updates

Sky-high resale prices won't be the only thing different about games this season. On Wednesday, UT announced a series of game day updates and enhancements.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're not a Texas Longhorns season ticket holder, you're going to have an even tougher time getting into a football game this season.

Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium's capacity will be capped at 25% this fall. So, instead of about 100,000 fans, just around 25,000 will be allowed in. And the University of Texas plans to honor as many season tickets as possible.

But as you might expect, some will be trying to sell their seats to the highest bidder online. For the season opener at DKR on Sept. 12, against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), resale prices on StubHub range from $80 to up to $600 close to the field. And that game has by far the least expensive tickets for a game in Austin.

How about the conference opener against Texas Tech University in Lubbock on Sept. 26? On StubHub right now, a spot in the nosebleeds will cost you more than $400 per ticket. Spots a little lower down in the corner of the stadium are cheaper, but still around $250 a piece.

Sky-high resale prices won't be the only thing different about UT games this season. On Wednesday, the university announced a series of game day updates and enhancements, including:

No public tailgating will be allowed on or around the UT campus.

Bevo Boulevard and Longhorn City Limits are both canceled this season.

The Longhorn Band will not perform at the season opener against UTEP. The band's participation in future home games will be determined at a later date.

Face coverings will be required and all transactions will be cashless.

Fans who use rideshare options can use the new designated rideshare dropoff/pickup location on the south curb of Dean Keeton between Robert Dedman Drive and Red River Street.

Fans ages 21 and up can visit the new Deep Eddy End Zone inside Gate 8.

Fans can expect new content spread across the Texas Longhorns and Texas Football social media, TexasSports.com and the Texas Longhorns app.

You can find out more about UT's game day changes, including information about game day parking changes, here.