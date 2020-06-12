x
Texas Football pauses all activities after 3 student-athletes, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

The five individuals tested positive for the virus on Sunday after having negative test results on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football activities are on pause. Texas Athletics announced Sunday that three student-athletes and two staff members within the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Texas Athletics, the five individuals' test results were negative on Friday. They then traveled with the team to Kansas State for Saturday's game and tested positive on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the team and staff have been sent home for the day and all team activities have been paused.

Additional testing will be done on Monday and Tuesday, "at which time a determination and plan for potential return to activities will be made," according to the statement.

The Longhorns are currently scheduled to play the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Dec. 12.

