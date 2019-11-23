WACO, Texas —

FINAL: TEXAS 10, BAYLOR 24

WHAT THE LOSS MEANS:

Texas scored its only touchdown of the game with one second left in the fourth quarter and lost to Baylor 24-10. The loss drops Texas to 6-5 on the season and officially eliminates the Longhorns from having a chance to compete in the Big 12 Championship game. The win also clinched Baylor its spot in the Big 12 Championship.

Texas could not move the ball on offense all game long aside from a 68-yard run by Keaontay Ingram in the final seconds of the first half and on the final drive.

Sam Ehlinger threw for 200 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 79 yards on 19 carries. Ingram was the Longhorns' leading rusher with 86 yards on seven carries, but did not play the entire second half after suffering an ankle injury on his 68-yard run.

Texas will finish the regular season with a home game against Texas Tech on Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m.

4TH Q:

TEXAS 10, BAYLOR 24

Baylor (NA):

Texas kicked an squib kick and this ended the game. Baylor wins 24-10.

Texas (Own 46):

Sam Ehlinger completed a tunnel screen to Devin Duvernay for 12 yards. Ehlinger and Duvernay connected on a tunnel screen the other direction for 11 yards. Ehlinger leaked out of the left side and scrambled for a 11-yard gain. Ehlinger scrambled for 17 yards and a first down to the Baylor five-yard line. Texas called its second timeout of the second half with five seconds left. On first and goal, Daniel Young punched it in for Texas' only touchdown in the game with one second left in the game. Baylor leads 24-10.

Baylor (Own 46):

A holding penalty on a Gerry Bohanon run backed up the Bears five yards. JaMycal Hasty picked up three yards on a run up the middle. Bohanon ran a quarterback power up the middle for a gain of four. On third and nine, Bohanon ran up the middle for seven yards. With fourth and two at midfield, Bohanon ran up the middle and was stopped short of the first down. Texas takes over at their own 46.

Texas (Own 42):

Sam Ehlinger completed a pass to his left to Jake Smith for six yards. Ehlinger ran for a first down after picking up five yards. Ehlinger threw a pass intended for Roschon Johnson incomplete. Ehlinger completed a 14-yard pass to Al'Vonte Woodard. Ehlinger found Smith again on the left sideline for 10 yards. Ehlinger's next pass was almost picked off, but fell incomplete. On second down, Ehlinger was sacked to set up third and long. Texas used its first timeout of the second half. Ehlinger threw two incomplete passes on third and fourth down. Baylor takes over at their own 46-yard line after another Texas unsportsmanlike penalty after the play.

Baylor (Own 11):

Brewer did not come back into the game. Gerry Bohanon stayed in at quarterback. Baylor committed a false start penalty and backed up five yards. Bohanon ran a quarterback designed run up the middle for a gain of four yards. Bohanon scrambled to his right and was tackled after a gain of one yard. Baylor used its third and final timeout of the game. On third and 10, Bohanon threw a tunnel screen to Chris Platt for a gain of seven yards. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 42-yard line.

Texas (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger ran up the middle for five yards. Ehlinger threw a screen pass to Devin Duvernay for two yards. On third and five, Ehlinger could not find an open receiver and picked up the first down with his legs. On the next play, Ehlinger checked the ball down to Roschon Johnson for a gain of six yards. Ehlinger found Malcolm Epps wide open over the middle for 18 yards. Ehlinger threw a short pass to Duvernay for six yards. Ehlinger fired a pass out to Brennan Eagles incomplete. On third and four, Ehlinger completed a shallow cross to Malcolm Epps, but a personal foul backed up the Longhorns. Another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty backed up Texas 15 more yards. On third and 32, Ehlinger was hit and he threw the ball and the pass fell to the ground. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 11-yard line.

Baylor (Own 35):

John Lovett ran around the left end for nine yards. Lovett ran up the middle and picked up the first down. Charlie Brewer threw a pass into one-on-one coverage downfield and drew a pass interference penalty on Texas.

Baylor used its first timeout of the second half. Brewer ran a quarterback power up the middle for one yard. Brewer threw a fade route to Mims in double coverage for another highlight worthy catch and a 26-yard gain.

Lovett ran up the middle for one yard to the Texas 11-yard line. Brewer ran up the middle and picked up five yards. Brewer was injured on the play and came off the field. Baylor used its second timeout of the half. On third and four, Gerry Bohanon threw a jump ball in the end zone intended for Mims, but it was broken up. John Mayers hit the 23-yard field goal to give Baylor a 24-3 lead.

Texas (Con't):

Sam Ehlinger threw a pass intended for Roschon Johnson incomplete. Ehlinger threw a deep pass intended for Brennan Eagles and under threw the pass by a ton. The pass was intercepted and returned to the Baylor 35-yard line.

3RD Q:

TEXAS 3, BAYLOR 21

Texas (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger scrambled up the middle for a five yard run. Roschon Johnson took a zone read look up the middle for 10 yards and a first down. Johnson ran up the middle again for six yards. Ehlinger threw a pass down the left sideline intended for Malcolm Epps, which was tipped incomplete. On third and four, Ehlinger completed a shallow cross to Devin Duvernay for a gain of six yards and a first down. This was the last play of the third quarter. Baylor leads 21-3 headed into the fourth quarter.

Baylor (Own 40):

John Lovett ran for one yard up the middle. Charlie Brewer took a quarterback designed run for 11 yards and a first down. Lovett ran around the right end for one yard to cross midfield. Brewer threw a swing pass to Lovett for three yards. On third and six, Brewer could not find an open receiver, scrambled to his right and was forced out of bounds after picking up a yard. On fourth and five, Brewer connected with Denzel Mims, who made a heck of a catch along the right sideline for a 16-yard gain. The Mims catch went to the booth for further review. The call on the field was confirmed.

Brewer ran a quarterback designed run around the left end for one yard. Brewer took a shot at the end zone intended for Mims, which fell incomplete. Brewer looked Mims' way again and drew a pass interference penalty on the Texas defense. Again, Brewer looked for Mims in the end zone, but completed the 12-yard pass this time. Third time's the charm. Baylor leads 21-3.

Texas (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay on a 29-yard corner route to the right sideline. Roschon Johnson ran up the middle for two yards. Elinger checked the ball down to Johnson for six yards. On third and three, Ehlinger threw a back-shoulder fade to Brennan Eagles along the right sideline, but the pass fell incomplete. On fourth and three in plus territory, Texas decided to go for it and tried the same back-shoulder fade to Eagles again. That pass also fell incomplete. Baylor takes over at their own 40-yard line.

Baylor (Own 13):

JaMycal Hasty started the second half for the Bears with a run up the middle for a gain of four yards. Charlie Brewer rolled out to his right and threw the ball away. On third and six, Brewer converted the first down to Denzel Mims for 20 yards. Brewer scrambled up the middle for a short gain, but a facemask penalty on Texas was accepted, pushing the Bears up 15 yards to midfield. Brewer scrambled up the middle for two yards and slid. Brewer completed a dig route over the middle to Mims and Mims fumbled the ball again, but fortunately for Baylor it rolled out of bounds. Brewer ran a quarterback power for 13 yards to the Texas eight-yard line. Baylor drew Texas offsides and that put the ball half the distance to the goal at the four-yard line. Josh Fleeks gained three yards on a jet sweep handoff to the one-yard line. Brewer tried a quarterback sneak, but was stopped. On third and goal from the one, Brewer punched it in from one yard out. Baylor leads 14-3.

Texas (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger ran up the middle for a gain of 15 yards. On the next play, Ehlinger was sacked by the Baylor defense for a loss of five yards. Ehlinger ran the ball on a quarterback power up the middle for five yards. On third and 10, Ehlinger checked the ball down to Roschon Johnson for six yards. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 13-yard line.

HALFTIME: TEXAS 3, BAYLOR 7

Analysis: Very surprising that there has been very little scoring in this first half. There haven't been any turnovers aside from the Baylor fumble on the opening drive. The pair of defenses just came to play. Field position has played a huge role in this first half. Baylor has pinned Texas inside the five three times in the first half. The 68-yard run by Keaontay Ingram on the final drive was a huge momentum shift in Texas ' favor. Perhaps that will help them start out strong in the second half. For now though, Baylor holds a slight lead.

It was announced coming out of halftime that Keaontay Ingram would be out the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

2ND Q:

TEXAS 0, BAYLOR 7

Texas (Own 2):

Keaontay Ingram burst through the middle of the Baylor defense for a 68-yard run to the Baylor 30-yard line.

Texas used its final timeout of the half with five seconds remaining. Huge play for Texas. Baylor used its final timeout to try and ice Cameron Dicker. Cameron Dicker still hit the 47-yarder. Baylor leads 7-3 at halftime.

Baylor (Own 26):

Charlie Brewer scrambled up the middle for 12 yards. Brewer hit Denzel Mims on a stop route over the middle and Mims picked up 15 yards to cross midfield. Brewer sailed a pass out of bounds intended for R.J. Sneed. Brewer threw a pass on the left sideline intended for JaMycal Hasty incomplete. Baylor used its second timeout of the first half with 33 seconds left. After lining up, Texas used its second timeout of the first half. On third and 10, Brewer threw a pass incomplete intended for Sneed. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas two-yard line.

Texas (Own 4):

Sam Ehlinger almost got sacked for a safety, but escaped pressure and hit Malcolm Epps for 15 yards.

Keaontay Ingram ran up the middle for no yards. On a speed option pitch, Ingram ran around the right end for 13 yards. Ingram took a zone read give up the middle for a gain of four yards. On second and six, Ehlinger was sacked to set up a third and long situation. On third and 14, Texas lined up in a five-receiver open formation and Ehlinger hit Devin Duvernay on a shallow cross, which was stopped short of the first down. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 26-yard line.

Baylor (Own 21):

Charlie Brewer threw a screen pass intended for JaMycal Hasty that was short hopped and fell incomplete. Charlie Brewer threw to a wide open stop route by R.J. Sneed for 11 yards. Brewer completed a short pass to the right side to Chris Platt for six yards. Brewer completed a swing pass to the left to Sneed for a first down. Brewer went back to a bubble screen to the right to Platt, but a holding penalty wiped the play and backed up the Bears. Brewer checked the ball down to Hasty for a gain of four yards. Brewer was sacked for a loss of seven yards. On third and 23, Brewer escaped the pocket and scrambled for 13 yards. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas four-yard line.

Texas (Own 42):

Sam Ehlinger took a shot downfield intended for Brennan Eagles, which fell incomplete. Roschon Johnson ran up the middle for four yards. On third and six, Ehlinger was sacked for a one-yard loss. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 21-yard line.

Baylor (Own 14):

John Lovett rushed up the middle for one yard. Charlie Brewer took a shot down the left sideline and it was broken up. Brewer scrambled to his left and threw an out route that was broken up by DeMarvion Overshown. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas 42-yard line.

Texas (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger could not find an open receiver, took off and gained one yard on a scramble up the middle. Keaontay Ingram ran a sweep to the right for no gain. On third and nine, Ehlinger converted the first down to Brennan Eagles for 16 yards. Ehlinger avoided pressure in his face and completed a short pass to Devin Duvernay for three yards. Ehlinger ran up the middle for no gain. On third and seven, Ehlinger rolled to his right and was sacked. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor 14-yard line.

Baylor (Con't):

On the first play of the second quarter, John Lovett opened up the scoring and punched in a 28-yard touchdown run. Baylor leads 7-0.

1ST Q:

TEXAS 0, BAYLOR 0

Baylor (50):

Charlie Brewer's screen pass to the right was dropped. Brewer could not find an open receiver and scrambled for a seven-yard gain. On third and three, Brewer gave a quick quarterback sneak and converted the first down. Trestan Ebner picked up six yards on a run up the middle. Brewer ran a quarterback power run up the middle for three yards. On third and one, Brewer ran another power run up the middle for a first down to the Texas 28-yard line. This play ended the first quarter. Texas and Baylor remain scoreless.

Texas (Own 6):

Keaontay Ingram ran for four yards up the middle. Sam Ehlinger took a designed quarterback power up the middle for 15 yards and a first down. Ehlinger's pass intended for Devin Duvernay to the left sideline sailed incomplete. Ehlinger threw a swing pass to Ingram, which was stopped for a five yard loss. On third and 15, Ehlinger checked the ball down to Ingram and gained 10 yards. Texas shanked the punt and got the ball to midfield.

Baylor (Own 6):

Charlie Brewer completed a pass to Denzel Mims for 11 yards to the right side. Brewer scrambled to his left and got down after running for two yards. Brewer completed a six-yard pass to Jared Atkinson. Brewer took a designed quarterback run up the middle for four yards and a first down. John Lovett ran around the left end for a loss of two yards. Brewer completed an out route to JaMycal Hasty for three yards. On third and long, Brewer connected with Chris Platt for a seven-yard gain, but was stopped short of the first down marker. Baylor punted the ball to the Texas six-yard line.

Texas (Own 21):

Keaontay Ingram started the game for one yard on a run up the middle. Sam Ehlinger completed his first pass of the afternoon to Devin Duvernay for three yards. On third and six, Ehlinger converted the first down with an eight-yard scramble up the middle. Ingram picked up no yards on a run up the middle. Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles on a shallow cross for 10 yards. The snap was fumbled on the next play by Ehlinger, but he rolled to his right and found a wide open Malcolm Epps for seven yards. Ehlinger ran up the middle for four yards to cross midfield. Ehlinger rolled left and threw a pass intended for Malcolm Epps incomplete. Ehlinger's slant pass was tipped at the line. On third and 10, Ehlinger scrambled up the middle and picked up five yards. Texas punted the ball to the Baylor six-yard line.

Baylor (Own 25):

John Lovett started the game with an 11-yard run. Charlie Brewer found Chris Platt over the middle and he picked up 44 yards before Texas forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the 21-yard line.

PREGAME:

After losing a tight 23-21 game to Iowa State, the Texas Longhorns face a tougher test on the road against the No. 14 Baylor Bears.

Baylor is 9-1 on the season thus far, with its lone loss coming at the hands of Oklahoma, where the Sooners completed a 24-point second half comeback.

Texas needs to win this game in order to stay in contention for the Big 12 Championship game. A lot more needs to happen, too. However, the Longhorns have to obviously take care of their own business first. For the scenario that gets Texas in the Big 12 Championship, click here.

The longshot to the Big 12 title game has not kept the Longhorns' spirits down for the rest of the season, though. Tom Herman told the media in Monday's press conference that his players are still motivated.

"It’s not harder than what you guys may think. These guys are competitors and losing is embarrassing. Nobody wants to lose. You appeal to every fiber of competitiveness that they have in them," Herman said.

RELATED: Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

Can the Texas Longhorns still make the Big 12 Championship?

Tom Herman reflects on Iowa State loss, says Longhorns are motivated for challenge against Baylor Bears

Looking at the matchup between the Bears and Longhorns, Baylor is favored as the ranked, home team and deservedly so. ESPN predicts Baylor will win with nearly 63% confidence and the Bears are 5.5-point favorites in Vegas.

Texas will likely be without one of its star players on offense, senior wide receiver Collin Johnson, who was listed as doubtful on Monday with a hamstring injury.

RELATED: Texas Longhorns injury report: Johnson, Cook 'doubtful' against Baylor Bears

Forecast: Texas at Baylor

Despite being the underdogs in this season's game, Texas has handled Baylor effectively in recent years. The Longhorns have won the past four matchups against the Bears, including the last two games in Waco.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Temperatures in Waco will be in the low 60s for Saturday afternoon under a sunny sky. Expect a north wind at 5 mph to 10 mph.

WATCH: How burnt orange became the Texas Longhorns color | KVUE

