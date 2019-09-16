AUSTIN, Texas — "He's a warrior."

These are the words of Texas Longhorns head baseball coach David Pierce speaking about Hector Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a six-year-old boy who was born with an undetected heart condition. On Sept. 23, Rodriguez will undergo his fifth surgery, which includes and double bypass, according to Pierce. Pierce said doctors will go to repair his Interrupted aortic arch -- or IAA.

Pierce told the team Rodriguez's Sept. 23 surgery should be his last one, with only routine cardiac check ups.

"This guy is an absolute machine," Pierce said as he introduced Rodriguez to the team. "He's a warrior. The key though: he's got a great love for baseball and that's his passion. That's what keeps him going."

The brave, mighty six-year-old gave the Texas Longhorns baseball team a visit, which included some high fives in the locker room with the players and some batting practice on the field.

The team then made a tribute video of the visit for Hector and shared it on Twitter.

"Some things are just bigger than baseball. Next week, 6-year-old Hector goes in for his fifth heart surgery. This time, he's got our whole team behind him. #HookEm #ThisIsTexas," the team tweeted.

"Why do you play baseball," Pierce asked Rodriguez in front of the Longhorns team.

Rodriguez's answer lit up the room with laughs and smiles.

"I'm good at it," the six-year-old replied.

"From our team to Hector, we just want to make sure that he understands that we are going to support him through this whole thing," Pierce said. "We are going to be there for you forever."