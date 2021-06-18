Texas falls to Mississippi State in first game of College World Series

The Texas Longhorns will next face the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday with their season on the line.

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Texas baseball team lost its first game of the 2021 College World Series, 2-1, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Texas trailed 2-0 heading into the ninth inning but threatened to push the game to extras after Mike Antico hit a solo home run and a pair of runners reached base with two outs.

Douglas Hodo III, however, grounded out to second to end the game.

Mississippi State struck out 21 Texas hitters on Sunday, which set a College World Series record for most in a single game. Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined to stifle Longhorn hitters all night.

The Longhorns will play the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game on Tuesday. This comes after Virginia defeated Tennessee 6-0 in their first-round matchup.

Texas came into the College World Series tournament slated the No. 2 overall seed and was placed into the CWS bracket with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Mississippi State and Virginia. The other side of the College World Series bracket includes No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and NC State.

This is UT's 37th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009 when the Longhorns lost to LSU.

UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. Overall, Texas Baseball has won six baseball national championships and has finished runner up six more times.

Prior to the Longhorns' trip to Omaha, fans gathered in Austin to celebrate the team's achievement, sending them off in style.

