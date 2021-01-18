Texas Longhorns baseball to start 2021 season ranked in top 10

The Longhorns had their season cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19. The team went 14-3 overall before the cancellations of all spring NCAA sports in March 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns baseball team will begin its 2021 season ranked among the nation's elite teams in the NCAA.

UT came in at the No. 9 spot in the preseason poll. It's UT's first top 10 preseason ranking since 2015.

Getting closer and closer to the start of the season!



The team is still ironing-out the last details of the schedule, but expect their first game to be about a month from now https://t.co/tmBVjuQXzy — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) January 18, 2021

The schedule for the 2021 season has not been finalized yet, according to Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte.

Hi Rosy - Waiting on conference to finalize schedule... will keep you posted as soon as we get word... thanks for your support of @TexasBaseball 🤘🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/MulswCVMhd — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) January 7, 2021

Two Longhorns – Ty Madden and Pete Hansen – were named preseason All-Americans back in December 2020 for the 2021 season.

Joining the 2021 squad will be its recruiting class of 10 student-athletes, featuring six right-handed pitchers, Jack Arthur, Alec Grossman, Jace Hutchins, Carson McKinney, Cameron O'Banan and Joshua Stewart; one left-handed pitcher, Luke Harrison; one infielder, Gavin Kash; and two outfielders, Gage Wakefield and Ace Whitehead.