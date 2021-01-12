Texas Longhorns 2022 football schedule released

The Big 12 released the conference slate of games Wednesday, rounding out the Longhorns' 2022 season schedule.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Big 12 Conference announced the conference slate for the 2022 season, completing the Texas Longhorns schedule.

Texas opens the 2022 season with three straight home non-conference games against Louisiana-Monroe, Alabama and UTSA. UT's Big 12 schedule begins on the road in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

UT's matchup with the Crimson Tide will be the first since the 2009 National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Texas and Alabama have played nine times dating back to 1902 with UT holding a 7-1-1 series advantage, including a 2-0 mark at home.

Texas will meet Oklahoma in the annual AT&T Red River Showdown on Oct. 8 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Big 12 Conference Championship Game will be played on Dec. 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas will enter the 2022 season, the second in the Sarkisian era, after recording a 5-7 record, which included a six-game losing streak. It was the longest losing streak since the 1957 season.

Here is a look at the full 2022 schedule:

(Home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; all times TBA)

Sept. 3 – Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 10 – Alabama

Sept. 17 – UTSA

Sept. 24 – at Texas Tech*

Oct. 1 – West Virginia*

Oct. 8 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)

Oct. 15 – Iowa State*

Oct. 22 – at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 5 – at Kansas State*

Nov. 12 – TCU*

Nov. 19 – at Kansas*

Nov. 26 – Baylor*

Dec. 3 – Big 12 Championship Game (AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas)