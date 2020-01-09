Texas Longhorns announce $13.1M COVID-19 financial cutback, layoffs and salary reductions

Del Conte said in the newsletter that when COVID-19 canceled post-season basketball tournaments, as well as the remainder of the 2020 winter and spring sport seasons, UT "immediately put in place cost containment measures that mitigated the financial impact of COVID-19 related cancellations for the rest of the 2019-20 fiscal year." He did not clarify what measures were taken, but said the result of those mitigation efforts saved the athletics department more than $19.9 million.

"Although this is an extremely difficult time for our department, we fully expect to bounce back from this experience stronger and positioned well to continue to provide the best student-athlete experience in the country and strive to compete for Big 12 and National Championships in all of our 20 sports programs," Del Conte said in the newsletter. "These are unprecedented times we are in and all of us in college athletics are facing unexpected circumstances, a lot of change and very difficult decisions. None of it has been easy, and we recognize the impact it’s had on so many and are deeply sorry for that. But we also know it’s our responsibility to position Texas Athletics to remain solvent, steady and perform at the highest level. Those are our expectations, and we know they are yours, too. So, we must stay positive and unite as one as we take on the days, weeks and months to come with vigor, enthusiasm and resiliency."