Texas A&M honoring Terry Price with TP initials on Kyle Field, player helmets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the Aggies' first home game of the 2023 college football season against New Mexico, the team announced that they will be honoring Terry Price '90, who passed away in late June, with his initials on the 25 yard line on Kyle Field and as decals on player helmets for the season.
Many were devastated at the news of Price's passing, as he was the longest-tenured member of the Texas A&M football coaching staff and was beloved by many for his football knowledge, barbecuing skills, and ties to the school as an alumni and former player.
Alex Price, Coach Price's son, was also given the honor of putting the first "TP" decal on the back of the players' helmets ahead of the Aggies first home game.
Texas A&M will kick off their season against New Mexico at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Also on KAGS: