Texas A&M honoring Terry Price with TP initials on Kyle Field, player helmets

Price's son, Alex, got to put the first "TP" decal on the back of the Aggie football helmets ahead of their first home game against New Mexico on Saturday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the Aggies' first home game of the 2023 college football season against New Mexico, the team announced that they will be honoring Terry Price '90, who passed away in late June, with his initials on the 25 yard line on Kyle Field and as decals on player helmets for the season.

Many were devastated at the news of Price's passing, as he was the longest-tenured member of the Texas A&M football coaching staff and was beloved by many for his football knowledge, barbecuing skills, and ties to the school as an alumni and former player.

Texas A&M will kick off their season against New Mexico at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Aggies will wear a “TP” decal on the back of their helmets for every game this season.



The honor of putting the first decal on the helmets was given to Alex Price, Coach Price’s son, who works in the equipment room. pic.twitter.com/zKaoJb6VMg — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 31, 2023