UTSA is heading to Tempe to take on the Arizona State next Saturday and head coach Frank Wilson is still undecided on his starting quarterback.

The Roadrunners took the field for Fan Day at the Alamodome on Saturday night as Wilson was trying to replicate game-like conditions for his players.

Junior Cordale Grundy was the first signal-caller to step onto the turf. He showed his ability to send the ball down the field, hitting Marquez McNair for a touchdown. The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M junior college product also proved to be a bit mobile as he scampered in for a short touchdown run of his own.

Grundy is competing with senior D.J. Gillins out of SMU. Gillins had very good pocket presence and was also able to tuck and run when needed.

Both quarterbacks looked fairly even in the scrimmage, which is why Wilson needs to check out the tape and decide who his guy will be against the Sun Devils.

"They threw the ball well. They made some good decisions," Wilson said after the scrimmage. "I think it's important for our team to know who the quarterback is entering game week. We'll watch the film, gather all the information those two young men have, put together, and make the decision."

© 2018 KENS