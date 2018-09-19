One of the younger rivalries in college football will enter its third installment Saturday as Texas State travels to the Alamodome for the I-35 rivalry.

The first matchup between the two schools occurred in 2012 when the Roadrunners took down the Bobcats at home, 38-31.

The two programs went their separate ways after that season. UTSA joined Conference USA and Texas State linked up with the Sun Belt Conference. It took four years, but UTSA traveled to San Marcos in 2017 as part of an eight-game agreement stretching until 2025. UTSA won that game 44-14.

The Roadrunners are off to a 0-3 start, which is not surprising considering the team has played power conference schools Arizona State, Baylor, and Kansas State to begin the year. Head coach Frank Wilson isn't panicking, but he wants his team to show a little sense of urgency to win its first game.

“I think we have to self-reflect and go into this game with a mindset and an approach to start fast," Coach Wilson said. "I think if we can do those things, we can force our opponent to punt the ball [early]. I think if we can go down offensively and put a drive together and get points out of it, I think it does a world of good for our football team."

Texas State enters the contest with a 1-2 record, the team beat Texas Southern earlier in the season but lost their Sun Belt opener at South Alabama, 41-31. Bobcats head coach Everett Withers wants to get his program its first win against the rival 50 miles southwest and he's just happy the two squads are squaring off.

"I think it's good for the area. I always say, when you have rivalries like this, I wish we were in the same conference. A lot of the kids in Central Texas go to both schools," Coach Withers said. "I think it's good for this area of Texas."

Also, the chirping has already begun.

"This rivalry game always has a different kind of intensity," Texas State linebacker and Randolph High School product Bryan London II said. "With it being in San Antonio, a lot of people are coming out to the game. I got a lot of friends on the UTSA team. The trash-talking has already started and I'm excited for it."

"We want to win against every team we play in state, but a little added rivalry, it will be two angry teams playing and it should be a good game on Saturday," UTSA wide receiver Greg Campbell Jr. said.

The game kicks off at 6:00 p.m. in the Alamodome.

