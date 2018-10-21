Every coach, every program needs a signature victory. UIW coach Eric Morris and the Cardinals got theirs on Saturday night.

UIW revved up its high-octane, up-tempo offense early and never relented, rolling to a 45-17 win over the nationally-ranked Cowboys in a Southland Conference game at Benson Stadium.

Quarterback Jon Copeland threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Phillip Baptiste, and ran for another score. He finished 24-of-41 passing for 236 yards with an interception.

The victory is the first for the Cardinals against a nationally ranked opponent since UIW kicked off its first season in 2009.

The Cardinals, who bounced back from a heartbreaking 27-21 road loss to Lamar last week, led McNeese 14-3 after one quarter and 28-3 at the half. UIW was ahead 38-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals improved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the SLC, moving into a three-way tie for first with McNeese and Central Arkansas. UIW plays at Central Arkansas on Nov. 10.

McNeese State (5-2, 4-1) was No. 6 in this week’s Football Championship Subdivision poll. The Cardinals’ victory avenged a 55-7 loss to the Cowboys last year.

Morris was offensive coordinator at Texas Tech for five seasons before landing his first head-coaching job at UIW in late December last year.

Lamar returned a blocked field-goal attempt for a touchdown in the final seconds to beat UIW last week.

The Cardinals play at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., next week. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

