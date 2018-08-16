Oftentimes in sports, numbers matter, and we have a bunch of numbers to break down at Trinity University.

5: Jerheme Urban is entering his fifth year with a 23-17 combined record.

18: Trinity returns a good chunk of starters and hopes to use that experience to its advantage for the upcoming season.

2: Trinity has a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator. Paul Michalak has been with the program for 10 years on the defensive side of things and Wade Lytal returns to his alma mater to lead the offense has Matt Uzzell is now the head coach at McCollum High School.

1: The team has a bruiser in the trenches with Joel Holmes, the team's only preseason All-American selection. He graded out at 92 percent last year on the line.

0: This is the big number. That's the amount of times this program has made the playoffs under Urban, and he's hoping that will change at the end of this season.

"First and foremost, we want to win conference," Urban said. "However, we have to do that, whatever the record is. We're not talking about 10-0 or 9-1 anything like that. We just want to win conference. We try and remind the guys that playing time is not personal. There's a lot that goes into it. I'm going to coach you really hard and you're going to walk out of here being the best football player you can be."

"We definitely have a chip on our shoulder from last season," junior wide receiver Tommy Lavine said. "We've been really working on our culture as a team and coming together, and our chemistry has developed from last season. You can tell it's carried over already. We've been in camp for four, five days now and our chemistry has been the best that I've seen since I've been here."

"My senior class, a lot of guys have stuck around since day one," Joel Holmes said. "We want to go out and build a legacy and be the Tiger team that restores [this program] to the greatness it once had."

We'll get our first look at Trinity on August 30 at McMurry for the season opener.

© 2018 KENS