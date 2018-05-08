UTSA held its second day of practice on campus and head coach Frank Wilson has quite the quarterback battle in front of him.

We all assumed Clemens High School product Frank Harris was the heir apparent to, now-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dalton Sturm, but after his ACL injury in the spring, the fight for QB1 is wide open.

Another local product will have a shot at the opening day start, sophomore Bryce Rivers out of Stevens. In limited experience last season, he was 5-8 for 43 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Wilson believes that Rivers is progressing from that learning curve in year one and was excited about his pre-snap reads in practice on Saturday.

The coach is splitting up practices early in camp between morning and afternoon sessions. The veterans come out early and the underclassmen come in for the afternoon. Wilson likes this idea because he gets to give every player an opportunity to prove their worth on the field instead of watching practice.

UTSA still has another month to figure out what it’s going to do at that important position.

