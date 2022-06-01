San Antonio announced as finalist to host NCAA Women's Final Four again in the next decade

The Alamodome is one of seven sites being considered to host the championship between 2027 and 2031.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has been named as a finalist to host NCAA Women's Final Four again in the next decade.

The Alamodome is one of seven sites being considered to host the championship between 2027 and 2031.

The city has hosted many March Madness games in the past, including the entire women's tournament in 2021, and the Final Four in 2002 and 2010. San Antonio will host the men's Final Four in 2025, and the Alamodome is one of the largest indoor sports venues in the country.

"We are grateful to all of the cities that submitted bids to host future Women’s Final Fours," said Nina King, chair of the committee and athletics director at Duke. "The increased interest in this bid cycle, from so many cities throughout the country, is a result of the continuous growth of women’s basketball and support for this premier national women’s championship. We are confident that a Women’s Final Four held at any of these sites would flourish."

Other cities being considered are Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena); Dallas (American Airlines Center); Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse); Portland, Oregon (Moda Center); Sacramento (Golden 1 Center); and Tampa (Amalie Arena).