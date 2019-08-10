Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

1984: Texas and Oklahoma tie 15-15 ... and Mack Brown was a Sooner?

Texas was No. 1 in the nation and Oklahoma was No. 2. Also, Mack Brown was a Sooner in this game, oddly. Brown served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator at the time.

Oklahoma was down 10-0 at halftime, but came back with two touchdowns by running back Steve Sewell. It seemed as if the Sooners posied to win, ahead 15-12 with just 10 seconds on the clock. Then, Texas quarterback Todd Dodge hailed a pass into the end zone, only to be intercepted by Oklahoma. However, officials called the pass incomplete. This controversial call angered Sooners fans, and Texas ended up kicking a field goal with five seconds remaining. The game ended in a tie because there was no overtime rules in 1984.

1996: New overtime rules allows OU a chance to win

For the first time, overtime was a part of college football and it came just in time because the Red River Shootout needed it.

Sooners running back James Allen helped lead an OU comeback in the last 10 minutes of the game. Jeremy Alexandar kicked a 44-yard field goal to tie the game at 24 a piece.

In overtime, Texas Longhorns kicker Phil Dawson put Texas ahead 27-24. However, Oklahoma answered with a two-yard Allen touchdown run for the win.

2000: OU running back breaks NCAA record

This game was a blowout. Oklahoma won 63-14. But that's not the interesting part. It is one of the most memorable Red River Showdown games because of Oklahoma running back Quentin Griffin.

Griffin set a NCAA record with six touchdowns that game. Oklahoma also continued to go undefeated that year, winning its first national championship in 2000.

2005: UT breaks five-year skid against OU en route to a National Championship

In the 100th meeting, Texas was ranked No. 2 overall and Oklahoma was unranked for the first time since 1999. Texas blew out Oklahoma 45 to 12, breaking a five-year losing streak to the Sooners. The Longhorns would later go on to win the 2005 National Championship, which many consider the best college football game ever played. ESPN also voted the 2005 Texas Longhorns as the most dominant team in college football history.

2007: Oklahoma holds off Colt McCoy, Longhorns late push

This game was close from beginning to end. Oklahoma scored first with a quick touchdown to tight end Jermaine Gresham, but Colt McCoy and the Longhorns responded with 14 unanswered points to take the lead. Sam Bradford and the Sooners were able to tie the game 14-14 before halftime. In the second half, the Longhorns quickly got into the red zone, but Jamaal Charles fumbled at the five-yard line. A few series later, Sooners running back DeMarco Murray took a 65-yard run to the house, giving Oklahoma a 21-14 lead. Texas scored not too long after that, tying it all at 21-21. Bradford gave OU the lead once more on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Kelly with about 10 minutes to go. Texas threateened to score twice in the final minutes of the game, but an interception by Sooners defensive back Reggie Smith sealed the game.

2008: Texas wins battle of two top five ranked teams

Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 in the nation and Texas was ranked fifth. Both teams were 5-0 entering the game. In the first quarter, Bradford completed a five-yard touchdown pass to Manuel Johnson to open up a 7-0 Sooners lead. With 6:41 left in the first quarter, Texas answered with a Hunter Lawrence 26-yard field goal. OU scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and Texas scored a field goal and two touchdown, including a 96-yard kickoff return by Jordan Shipley.

Texas ended up winning this 103rd meeting, 45–35. At the time, it was the highest scoring event in the history of rivalry (the 2018 game now holds that record, with Texas beating Oklahoma, 48-45), and it was seen by the most fans, a record attendance of 92,182.

2018: "Dicker the Kicker" hits the national stage

In 2018, Texas came into Dallas ranked #19 facing the undefeated #7 Oklahoma Sooners, the first time both teams were ranked since 2012. Heisman winner Kyler Murray got Oklahoma out to a fast start scoring on a six-play, 65-yard drive that took only 2:40 off the clock. On the ensuing possession, Texas, led by then sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger, answered back with a five-play 75-yard drive.Texas appeared destined to regain the Golden Hat after taking a commanding 45-24 lead with just under a minute left in the third quarter, but Murray had other plans. Murray led the Sooners for three unanswered touchdowns, including a 67-yard run that took only 11 seconds and tied the game at 45-45 with just 2:38 left to play. But, Texas' freshman kicker, Cameron Dicker, grabbed the national spotlight with a 40-yard game-winning field goal with 14 seconds left to play.