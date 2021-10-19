UTSA reportedly applies to join American Athletic Conference

Multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday that the University of Texas at San Antonio was one of six teams to officially submit an application.

SAN ANTONIO — Amid a historic season for the football program, the University of Texas at San Antonio has reportedly applied to join the American Athletic Conference along with five other schools.

ESPN reported on Tuesday afternoon that UTSA had joined fellow Conference USA schools Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UAB in submitting applications to join the AAC. Yahoo Sports reported on the possible six-team expansion on Monday.

Heather Dinich of ESPN reported that the AAC is expected to send each school a letter detailing the expansion this week.