UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is coming back for his final season

The PM Group also announced a new non-profit to fund Name, Image and Likeness compensation to recruit and keep top athletes and help the Roadrunners compete.

SAN ANTONIO — Quarterback Frank Harris is coming back to UTSA in his final year of eligibility, and the Roadrunners are getting the support of a new non-profit to fund Name, Image and Likeness compensation to recruit and keep top athletes.

"I just think it's best for me to come back for one more season at UTSA, and lead them to the AAC. I'm excited for it, definitely appreciate all the support from all the fans, and I love the city of San Antonio," Harris said. "I wasn't ready to leave yet, and I love all the support, I love everybody in the city, and I'm blessed to be the quarterback at UTSA."

Among those at the Wednesday press conference were Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, County Judge-elect Peter Sakai, and top executives from San Antonio ad agency The PM Group. One of UTSA's top boosters, The PM Group announced that they had agreed to fund NIL compensation for Harris and also start a non-profit called City Fans 210 to raise more money to help the Roadrunners compete at "the highest level of college football."

CEO Bob Wills called Harris the Roadrunners' GOAT and said that announcing his return and the NIL group now will help Head Coach Jeff Traylor on the recruiting trail.

“Forget the NFL," Judge Wolff said. "We don’t need them. We’ve got our team right here.”

Harris's return will almost certainly make UTSA a preseason top-25 team as they move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. He's led the Roadrunners to consecutive Conference USA titles, and before the press conference on Wednesday he was named the most valuable player in the conference. He's the first UTSA player to ever win the award.

Harris was the MVP of this year's CUSA championship game against UNT after scoring five times.

He made performances like that seem regular over the course of the season, and threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in addition to almost 600 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. His play was the driving force behind one of the most potent offenses in the college game, as they scored 30 points or more in 12 of their 13 games.

UTSA's season isn't over, as they'll head to Orlando to take on the Troy Trojans in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl.