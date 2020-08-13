UTSA puts on the pads, Roadrunners march forward for fall season

UTSA is planning to suit up in the fall for the beginning of football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Good news?

Good news!

"It sure was nice to be out there today and hear some positive buzz, which we don't get a lot of," UTSA Head football coach Jeff Traylor said.

The news can always change, but for now it looks like we will see some form of college football in the fall.

The latest statement from our C-USA Board of Directors: pic.twitter.com/MX50Pv3yUj — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 13, 2020

"The mood with the whole team is really optimistic," senior safety SaVion Harris said. "Everybody really wants to play. Everybody is excited for the season."

UTSA is staying prepared and, for the first time in fall camp, the Roadrunners were working out in pads on Wednesday.

"Not a lot of people got to wake up today and play football, and every day we walk out there we know it's a blessing," sophomore safety Kelechi Nwachuku said. "We can't take it for granted."

College athletes across the country have been urging conferences for a louder voice in decision-making. UTSA players feel like they are being heard.

We in grind mode already. Don’t shut us down now!! #WeWantToPlay — Se7️⃣en (@thefrankharris) August 10, 2020

"They definitely want the (best) for us," Harris said. "They're definitely asking for our opinion and trying to base it off that."

Nwachuku said, "You see it on social media, #WeWantToPlay. Coach Traylor is definitely listening to us and he knows how bad we want to play. He's doing everything in his power to save our season and push for us."

It's not just Traylor, but the entire administration and conference. If they can do their part and keep the season alive, the players must hold up their end of the bargain.

"I mean, (as) college athletes, we have to be professional," Nwachuku said. "We have to know when we go home we can't just be going everywhere and going to parties. What I would do is I go to my room, I get more time to study. I'm not focused on the outside world as much."

"The only precaution we're trying to take is staying in our little bubble and work hard every day," Harris added.

Whatever is going to happen in the future is going to happen. For now, Coach Traylor is preparing his guys for games.

"Obviously we have to read and listen to stuff, but we cannot get up in all the chatter or we won't be able to produce."