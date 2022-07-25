UTSA picked to finish first in Conference USA preseason poll

The Roadrunners took the conference championship last year. They received 14 of 22 first-place votes from a panel of media members that covers C-USA .

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners are expected to finish first in Conference USA again this season, according to a poll of media members who cover the conference.

UTSA's ascendant football program got 14 of a possible 22 first place votes in the preseason poll asking media who would finish with the conference championship this year. UAB got the other 8 first place votes. Western Kentucky University, who the Roadrunners beat in last year's conference championship game 49-41, is expected to finish third.

The Roadrunners are looking to build on the best season in the program's 11-year history. Last year they had the most wins (12) and best winning percentage (.857) in the program's history after 11 consecutive victories to start the season. They even cracked the AP top 25, reaching as high as 15th in that poll. This conference title was their first.

Head Coach Jeff Traylor earned C-USA Coach of the Year honors, and star running back Sincere McCormick signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after a record-setting season. Offensive lineman Spencer Buford and defensive back Tariq Woolen also made the jump to the NFL, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Last year Traylor signed a contract extension for 10 years worth a total of $28 million.