The Alamodome is ready to welcome fans for UTSA's home opener

The Alamodome will hold up to 17 percent capacity, which is roughly 11,000 fans. We went in for a preview of the game-day coronavirus precautions.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA Athletics on Monday unveiled a comprehensive plan for fans to attend home football games as safely as possible this season at the Alamodome.

The plan, which will allow attendance at a reduced capacity of 17% and with physical distancing measures, follows all state and local health directives and focuses on risk mitigation strategies that promote the safety of student-athletes, fans and staff. Since the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the plan is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.

"Our goal is to provide the safest game day experience possible for everyone who steps foot inside the Alamodome this season," UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Lisa Campos said. "UTSA Athletics has worked in coordination with the City of San Antonio, Alamodome staff, local and state health experts, Conference USA and the NCAA to develop a plan that will help create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community. We're all in this together and it will require all of us to adhere to the safety protocols in place at our home football games this season. We can't wait to see our team compete and to have you cheering on our Roadrunners this fall."

Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State Health Services, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and the UTSA Public Health Task Force, the following measures will be implemented at the Alamodome:

Face coverings are required to be worn properly (covering the nose and mouth) by all fans present at the Alamodome, except when eating or drinking in their seat. Following State of Texas guidelines, exemptions apply for young children and persons who are unable to adjust or remove face coverings.

All guests will be subject to a temperature test prior to entry. Anyone displaying a temperature over 99.6°F will be taken to a secondary private area for a secondary temporal temperature screening. Employees or guests confirmed to have a temperature over 99.6°F and exhibit any signs of COVID-19 will not be allowed entry to the property and will be directed toward appropriate medical care and given written refund instructions.

The Alamodome has implemented updated protocols for all concessions areas. Patrons will have access to a mobile app for food ordering and cashless operations. Additional safety measures, including plexiglass shields and express pick-up stations will be implemented. Condiments and individually-wrapped utensils will be provided upon request.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures will be implemented prior to and during all home games.

A new contactless parking management system will be in place at all Alamodome parking lots, which will open two hours prior to kickoff. No tailgating will be permitted in any Alamodome lots or property.

Appropriate signage will be prominently displayed outlining proper face covering usage, the temperature reading and screening process and current physical distancing practices in use throughout the Alamodome.

An updated entrance and exit plan will be implemented to maximize physical distancing for fans arriving and departing the Alamodome property. This plan will require guests to enter assigned gates based upon seat location.

All guests will be advised to practice physical distancing including standing at least six feet away from other groups of people, not traveling with them while standing in lines, and avoiding using elevators.

Numerous touchless hand-sanitization and hand-washing stations have been installed throughout all public areas.

All Alamodome employees and game day operations staff will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols, including enhanced training for staff who may have more frequent guest contact.

"The Alamodome has closely coordinated with UTSA and our local health officials to ensure that we welcome fans back in the safest way possible," said Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, Director of the City's Convention and Sports Facilities. "Fans can do their part to keep fellow fans, staff and players safe by following mask requirements and physical distancing policies. If you are feeling sick, please cheer on the Roadrunners from the safety of your home. We look forward to welcoming UTSA Football back to the Alamodome this fall. Go Roadrunners."