Report: UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin to transfer

Franklin is not just the top receiver for the Roadrunners, he’s been one of the best wideouts in America over the last two years.

SAN ANTONIO — Following another double-digit win season, UTSA had done a remarkable job keeping their top talent from leaving the program. Sadly for the Roadrunners, that fortune ended on Friday.

Per national recruiting service 247Sports, team-leading receiver Zakhari Franklin entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Franklin has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons, leading UTSA in both years, and ranked 11th nationally in yardage in 2022.

Originally a two-star recruit from Cedar Hill, TX, Franklin chose the Roadrunners over offers from Bowling Green and Colorado State.

But after shattering expectations over four years in San Antonio, Franklin should have his pick of virtually any school in the country.

Despite his departure, the cupboard is not bare for the Roadrunners at wideout.

Josh Cephus is slated to return for a fifth season, having racked up 2,500 total receiving yards over his career thus far. Also expected back is De’Corian Clark, who tore his ACL in a win over UAB last fall.

Clark has racked up over 1,500 receiving yards for his career.

In addition, UTSA also has Oscar Cardenas as a pass-catching option at tight end. Cardenas caught 31 passes for 438 yards last season, including a pivotal one-handed snare on the final drive in a 31-28 win against North Texas.

Ironically, UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor has been vocal about bigger schools attempting to poach his top talent through the NCAA’s Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) amendments.

Dear @NCAAFootball How does @UTSAFTBL report Power 5 Schools who are trying to poach our young talent? How much evidence do we really need to make this not be a part of our game? — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) December 20, 2022