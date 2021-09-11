PHOTOS: UTSA blows out Lamar 54-0 at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Roadrunners shutout the Lamar Cardinals, 54-0, on Saturday night, September 11, 2021, at the Alamodome.
Running back Sincere McCormick finished with 36 yards and two touchdowns on the day, and backup quarterback Josh Adkins threw for a pair of scores. The special teams unit scored on a punt return, and the defense made it into the endzone as well after recovering a fumble.
Take a look at the pictures from a big win for the Birds at the dome:
PHOTOS: UTSA dominates Lamar 54-0
