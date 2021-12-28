Heading to the Alamo Bowl? Here's everything you should know.

Masks are recommended inside the Alamodome as Oregon takes on Oklahoma. Here's what fans need to know about tickets, parking and more.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Bowl kicks off Wednesday night at 8:15 p.m., with No. 14 Oregon set to take on No. 16 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is a 6.5-point favorite behind the strength of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here's what fans heading to the Alamodome need to know:

What COVID-19 safety measures are in place?

Masks are recommended in the stadium regardless of vaccination status as the omicron variant continues to spread. A clear bag policy is in place to limit contact between fans and security staff.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets can be had for as low as $50 on Ticketmaster, and the box office will open at 10 a.m. on gameday with tickets starting at $50. The doors open two hours before kickoff.

Will call tickets for Oregon can be picked up at the southeast box office, and ones for Oklahoma can be picked up at the southeast box office.

What's the parking situation?

Officials said to expect traffic on Interstate 281/37 in the hours leading up to kickoff, especially in the area of Houston, Commerce and Cesar Chavez.

Parking on site at the Alamodome is sold out already, though some of those passes are being resold here. Fans with oversized vehicles will need a parking permit for each space their vehicle takes up, and lots open at 10 a.m. for tailgating.

There are still large spots available in Tailgate Town, presented by Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. The VIP package for serious tailgaters includes 10 pounds of sausage.

A map of other parking garages in downtown San Antonio can be found here.

Are there other transportation options?

The VIA Park & Ride will be running from the Stone Oak and Crossroads Mall locations. Masks are required, it's $2.50 each way, and discounts are available for seniors, students and children. More info here.

Rideshare services will go to Lot D at 500 Tower of the Americas Way, and officials suggest the corner of Crockett and Chestnut as well to avoid some of the traffic.

I'm not planning on going to the game. How can I tune in?

The game will air on ESPN, and will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.