Checking in with coaches on National Signing Day

The UTSA, UIW, Texas and Texas A&M head coaches weigh in on their most recent recruiting classes.

SAN ANTONIO — Never underestimate momentum.

After UTSA's second-ever trip to a bowl game in 2020, the Roadrunners secured the top recruiting class in Conference USA, according to 247Sports.

"We don't look at the rankings and then go recruit," head coach Jeff Traylor said. "We recruit and let y'all do the rankings. I really trust my own eyes. I didn't win all these games my whole life by being the best coach, but I can spot talent."

And he is liking what he is seeing from the San Antonio area. Eight members of the 22-player class are products of the Alamo City.

"If we can get our roster to 60 to 65 San Antonio kids and we're winning ballgames, that Alamodome – as soon as the pandemic lets off of us – is going to be rocking again. I believe that with all my soul," Traylor said.

UTSA is not the only program committed to players from the Alamo City. Roughly 30% of UIW's incoming class is from the area, including Harlan quarterback Kannon Williams.

"I think (San Antonio) is getting recruited a little bit more (heavily) than it was four or five years ago, which makes our jobs a little bit tougher, but that's something we're always going to continue to try and sign as many as we can," head coach Eric Morris said. "(Have them) stay at home and continue to build a legacy."

Steve Sarkisian is trying to leave a winning legacy on the 40 acres. With 19 kids already signed when taking the job, the new UT head coach added a few more guys during this period while keeping his first, full recruiting cycle in mind.

"All in all, I thought we did a really good job on the 2021 class, leaving us some wiggle room and filling some needs," Sarkisian said. "The other key component, which I think our staff has done a tremendous job of up until this point, is not playing from behind in the 2022 and 2023 class."

As for life at Texas A&M, per 247Sports, Jimbo Fisher notched his third straight top-10 recruiting class in the country. We're starting to see that momentum translate into more wins.