Coach Prime's Buffs land another national TV game

The CU Buffaloes have landed a prime TV slot for their big game against the Oregon Ducks.

EUGENE, Ore. — The biggest story in sports will be showcased on national television for a fourth straight week.

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to meet the talented Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on ABC, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

After defeating Nebraska in Boulder on Saturday, the Buffs rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press college football poll.

No conference has more teams ranked than the Pac-12, which is in its last season with its current membership before 10 of its schools depart for other leagues in 2024.

In this week's AP Top 25, Washington is No. 8, Utah is 12th, Oregon is 13th and Oregon State is No. 16. Moving into the rankings are Washington State at No. 23 and UCLA at No. 24. The Pac-12's previous high was six ranked teams, achieved multiple times, including last week.

Before they meet the Ducks, Colorado will host the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field at 8 p.m. Saturday in the first "Rocky Mountain Showdown" game since 2019.

ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows will each be in Boulder for the Week 3 game, which will air on ESPN.

