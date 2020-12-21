19 UTSA players named to All-Conference USA team, most in program's history

Four players earned first-team honors, which is more than the three so far in the team's history.

SAN ANTONIO — 19 UTSA Roadrunners were named to All-Conference USA teams, a new record since the program joined the conference in 2013.

Running back Sincere McCormick, defensive back Rashad Wisdom, punter Lucas Dean, and kicker Hunter Duplessis were all voted to the first team, and Spencer Burford, Makai Hart and Ahofitu Maka all made the second team.

Caleb Cantrell, Joshua Cephus, Lorenzo Dantzler, Brennon Dingle, Zakhari Franklin, Trevor Harmanson, Frank Harris, Jaylon Haynes, Brandon Matterson, Corey Mayfield Jr., Leroy Watson and Charles Wiley all received at least one vote from the coaches of the conference, earning honorable mentions.

McCormick, the sophomore out of Converse Judson, ranks second in FBS football with 1,345 rushing yards. That's a record for this team, and so are his 11 rushing touchdowns. He ran for a hundred yards in six games, and had 251 in his last game.

Wisdom, another sophomore from Converse Judson, notched 82 tackles and four picks this year. He's a punishing hitter who earned Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after 9 crushing tackles and two forced fumbles in a blowout win over UTEP.

Duplessis, a senior from San Antonio Cole High School, drilled 16-18 field goals and 37-38 extra points on the season. His 85 points are a UTSA record, and three came on an overtime game winner over Texas State. Dean, a sophomore from Australia, was one of the top four punters in the league averaging over 46 yards per punt.