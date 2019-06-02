SAN ANTONIO — Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace are must-watch TV. The fans on UTSA's campus call them the dynamic duo. That’s because they are the third-best scoring duo in the country averaging roughly 44 points per game. They are also a huge reason why this team is in first place in Conference USA.

"Our teammates gave us that trust—especially our coaches—and we’ve just really been putting in work," Jackson, averaging 23.1 points per game, said.

Head coach Steve Henson laughed, "I feel like a fan a lot of times watching them go."

Wallace said, "We’re doing what we have to do for our team to win."

During the season both players have scored more than 40 points in a game, rank in the top 15 nationally for 3-pointers made and are just sophomores on campus.

“To do it with one of my best friends and just be up there in the nation like we are, it’s just a blessing," Jackson said.

Henson added, “They’re a pretty incredible duo. They spend a lot of time in the gym together. They shoot together. They have fun together and it’s fun to watch them thrive.”

At their current pace, both players are on track to be the top two scorers in program history.

“It’s been everything me and Jhivvan and the rest of my teammates planned it to be," Wallace, averaging 20.7 points per game, said. "We decided to come here to change the culture of UTSA.”

Wallace and Jackson return to action at the Convo on Thursday against Florida International.