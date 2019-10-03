SAN ANTONIO — Following a 17-14 regular season, the UTSA Roadrunners men's basketball team has earned the No. 4 seed in the 2019 C-USA basketball championships.

The Roadrunners finished conference play with an 11-7 record against Conference USA opponents.

The team will start their tournament play with a first-round bye; the Roadrunners first game will be a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the first round game between UAB and Middle Tennessee.

That quarterfinal game will be help Thursday, March 14 at The Star in Frisco, TX, and will be streamed live on STADIUM on Facebook.

This is UTSA's twelfth straigh conference tournament appearance. The Roadrunners have made it to the championship game on seven occasions, winning the conference title four times.