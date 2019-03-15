SAN ANTONIO — It seems like the same song and dance.

The UTSA basketball team strings together a decent regular season, heads to Frisco, and loses in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals. It's not that easy to dissect, though.

UTSA remains optimistic after losing to UAB 85-76 in Frisco, Thursday night.

"I'm glad our expectations have gone from people patting us on the back when we played OK, to being disappointed," head coach Steve Henson said. "Expectations around our program are a lot higher and that's a good sign."

Graduating senior Nick Allen said, "I think (next year's team) has an amazing coaching staff. I'm super proud I got to play for them. I wouldn't play for anybody else. I think (next year's team) is going to do amazing things and I hope they accomplish all their goals."

Now, just a reminder - this was a fairly young team. UTSA will only lose two starters next season (Nick Allen and Giovani de Nicolao, who is graduating early). Hopefully for the Roadrunners, the lessons learned this year will carry into next year.

"We got all the tools we need, we just have to finish games. We haven't played a solid 40 minutes," sophomore Jhivvan Jackson said. "That's really our goal. That's what we're trying to do next year."

The best news for UTSA fans remains the return of Jackson and Keaton Wallace. The two rising juniors are currently fourth in the nation with an average of 43 points per game. That tandem should be a big reason why UTSA will be a popular preseason pick to take Conference USA in 2019-2020.

