Who is playing at March Madness Music Festival? Lineup, ticket info and parking

The March Madness Music Festival will be held at Discovery Green from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

HOUSTON — The March Madness Music Festival is expected to draw thousands of fans for three days of free concerts. Here is a look at the lineup and what you need to know about getting to the festival.

Megan Thee Stallion headlined on Friday, March 31. It was the first time she has taken the stage this year with a special homecoming show.

Saturday, April 1

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Flo Milli

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

March Madness Music Festival bag policy: What is not allowed inside

The concerts are part of the NCAA men's Final Four, the battle for the college basketball national championship crown. It'll be played in Houston starting March 31 through April 3.

It's the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness.

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?

The March Madness Music Festival will be held at Discovery Green which is right in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The two are separated by Avenida De Las Americas street. The GRB is where the Final Four Fan Fest will be held as well.

The festival will be on Friday, March 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will then continue on Saturday, April 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. before closing out Sunday, April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where are the fan entrances to the March Madness Music Festival?

The two fan entrances to the Festival are located on Avenida De Las Americas at Dallas and McKinney streets, near the Hilton Americas and Mariott Marquis hotels.

When do the queue lines open to get into the March Madness Music Festival?

Queue lines will open at 7 a.m. No overnight camping is allowed.

When do the March Madness Music Festival gates open?

Gates will open at the following times:

AT&T Block Party - Friday, March 31: 4 p.m.

Coca-Cola Move - Saturday, April 1: 3 p.m.

Capital One JamFest - Sunday, April 2: 2:30 p.m.

How do I get tickets for the March Madness Music Festival?

Fans can register for their free tickets at the March Madness Music Festival website. The tickets are not transferable.

Government-issued IDs must be shown onsite during the check-in process and must match the name on the ticket.

Officials also warn of false ticket or registration sites and resellers. Tickets will only be available through the registration site and tickets cannot be sold or transferred.

Re-entry is not guaranteed.

NOTE: Registration for Friday's concert has been closed after being sold out.

Can I register on-site day of the March Madness Music Festival?

Registration is required for entry. If the event is not sold out and if capacity allows, you may be allowed to register on-site.

What do I need to enter the March Madness Music Festival?

You need to register for a free ticket via the March Madness Music Festival website. Check-in instructions will be provided to all registered ticket holders.

Do you have to be a certain age to register for tickets?

Yes, you must be 16 years of age or older with a valid government-issued ID to register for tickets.

Are fans under the age of 16 allowed into the March Madness Music Festival?

Each guest can register for up to two tickets. Children under 16 must be accompanied by someone over 16.

Should I bring cash or a credit card?

Credit/debit cards will be the preferred method of payment for all vendors throughout the festival. Cash will be accepted at most locations for those who do not have a card.

Will there be food options at the March Madness Music Festival?

A variety of concessions and food trucks will be available throughout the festival grounds.

What forms of ID are required to purchase alcohol?

A valid state driver's license or other government-issued ID must be presented at the time of purchase.

Where to park for March Madness Music Festival?

Parking and traffic in downtown Houston can be rough on a regular day. You’re going to want to prepare days in advance if you have plans on heading to the festival.

There are plenty of ways to get to the festival, whether by rail, rideshare, or driving yourself, but trust us when we say with any of these options, you're going to need to plan ahead.

Ride the Rail

Let’s start with METRORail. If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you can ride the rail for free from Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3. The free rides are on the red, green and purple rail lines. You can plan your route here on the RideMetro app.

Downtown Parking

There is plenty of parking in downtown Houston, but there will also be a bunch of people down there, so plan ahead. There are apps you can download to reserve parking. Here’s a map of spots you can leave your vehicle

Want to ride a pedicab?