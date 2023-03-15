A former president filled out a bracket and put UH in the championship game

He's got the Coogs making it far, but falling just short of a championship.

HOUSTON — Former President Barack Obama filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket and he has the Coogs making it to the championship game.

But that's where he thinks Houston's run will end.

In a loss to Duke.

Obama usually puts a bracket out every year for March Madness.

It's that time again! People around the country are filling out their brackets as the best NCAA basketball teams head to the national tournament to crown a champion.

If you play your brackets right this year, you could win big! That’s because we’re giving away a Sony 55” Google TV, plus a mattress from Texas Mattress Makers in our KHOU 11 Bracket Challenge.