Monday night, San Antonio's skyline will turn red for Texas Tech.

The Tower of the Americas, Frost Tower and Bank of America will be lit up for the Red Raiders.

The NCAA Championship Game tips off at 8:20 p.m.; game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on KENS 5.

Texas Tech punched their ticket to the big game Saturday with a 61-51 victory over Michigan State. While the Red Raiders are renowned for the defensive prowess, Saturday's showdown was a showcase of the team's 3-point shooting.

Monday's game is expected to be an old-school, defensive brawl when Texas Tech faces off against Virginia.

No matter the game's outcome, it's a historic event and cause for celebration in Lubbock - and the school administration seems to agree. Monday evening's classes were canceled ahead of the game, and there will be no classes at all tomorrow.