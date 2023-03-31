'One Shining Moment': Beloved Final Four tradition written in a bar where Larry Bird was playing on TV

It's one of the most iconic traditions in all of sports and the emotional March Madness highlight reel has been the grand finale of every Final Four since 1987.

How it became a Final Four tradition

"One Shining Moment" has a fascinating back story that involves a bar in Michigan where the legendary Boston Celtic, Larry Bird, was playing on TV.

“My first memory is watching "One Shining Moment." That was one thing every single year that we’ve done for as long as I can remember, watching that together after the championship game. One of our biggest dreams is not only to be in the spot that we’re in but to be part of that video."

In fact, UConn's Andrew Hurley, the son of coach Dan Hurley, told NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti why the song has special meaning for them.

The song has been the background for the emotional March Madness highlight reels played after every Final Four championship game since 1987.

Three things are guaranteed during March Madness: stunning upsets by Cinderella teams; busted brackets; and "One Shining Moment" as the grand finale.

"Every time I’ve played this song, which I do from time to time, it feels as fresh as the day I wrote it," Barrett told Curtis.

He's told the story many times but said he'll always treasure the memory of playing the song for the first time on that stormy night.

"I wrote all the lyrics on another napkin and then drove home to the piano and there it was," Barrett told USA Today's Charles Curtis in 2021.

Bird's one-man highlight reel inspired the song title and Barrett wrote "One Shining Moment" on a napkin and went home. He went back to the bar the following night to finish the song.

Singer-songwriter David Barrett was sitting in that Ann Arbor bar watching Bird during his MVP season and trying to explain "the poetry of basketball" to a waitress.

Chapter 3 : How it became a Final Four tradition

Barrett said he recorded a demo of "One Shining Moment" and sent it to a friend at Sports Illustrated who passed it on to CBS.

A network executive loved the song and called Barrett to ask for his permission to play it after Super Bowl 21 in 1987.

"I thought it was one of my knucklehead friends. I didn’t believe him," Barrett said in the USA Today interview.

He agreed, then waited anxiously to hear his song but the game ran long so it was dropped.

Barrett was disappointed but CBS contacted him again and asked for clearance to play "One Shining Moment" after the 1987 Final Four championship game.

The montage of March Madness highlights was a hit and it's been played every year since except 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of COVID. Bored fans created parodies with their own montages and some went viral. Barrett said he got a kick out of it.

In 2021, the NCAA created a special edition of "One Shining Moment" that featured a hit parade of highlights from every tournament.