March Madness one of many events sparking tourism boom in San Antonio

“I think we will get back to pre-pandemic levels certainly on the leisure travel,” he said.



The streets of San Antonio are alive.



“It is encouraging,” Oliver said. I mean our partners have been through a complicated time." Oliver said before the pandemic, San Antonio typically welcomed 41 million visitors a year.



“You want to go to a place that treats you like family, and that has been San Antonio,” he said.



Oliver said Spring Break looked good for the city. The NCAA Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games expected to bring in $10 million and thousands of visitors. Fiesta also starts next week. It typically generates $340 million. The Valero Texas Open is also starting around the same time.



“All these different things converging in San Antonio, and they all have impact,” he said.



For business travel, that is different. Oliver said it is too early to say if it will bounce back as strong. However, the overall future forecast looks bright.



“We are really looking at the summer with a finger on the pulse and a finger in the air trying to gauge everything,” he said. "We are pretty confident with everything on what is happening."



Oliver said in March 2020, there was a 65% hotel occupancy. He said it built up through the summer to about 75%. They expect this summer to be even bigger.