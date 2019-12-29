SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just days before Texas kicks off against Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the Longhorns announced that Mike Yurcich will be the new offensive coordinator.

When Texas arrived in San Antonio on Friday, head coach Tom Herman told the media he was pleased with how the offensive coordinator search had gone. His choice of words also eluded that the search was over.

“I can’t tell you much other than pleased with the way that it went," Herman said in a Friday press conference. Pleased that I had the opportunity to talk with as many quality candidates as we did. We knew that we had to get this right, but it’s got to be not just right for the masses but right for Texas … and right for what we believe in and who we want to be on that side of the ball. I’m very pleased with where we’re at on that timetable.”

RELATED: Texas Longhorns defense prepping for Valero Alamo Bowl without former defensive coordinator

Tom Herman: 'pleased with offensive coordinator search' ahead of Valero Alamo Bowl

PREVIEW: Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Utah Utes to square off in 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl

Here's the Texas Longhorns' bowl week schedule before kickoff

Yurcich leaves Ohio State after serving as the Buckeyes' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for only one season. In 2019, Yurcich helped the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff, while molding sophomore QB Justin Fields into a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF) Player of the Year Award, and the Davey O’Brien Award, UT officials said.

Yurcich was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State for six years (2013-2018). Yurcich's Oklahoma State stint featured an offense averaging 38.0 points per game and 478.3 yards per game throughout the six-year run, compiling a record of 52-24 with four 10-win seasons and four bowl game victories. The four bowl game wins included two appearances in New Year’s Six games – the 2016 Sugar Bowl and the 2014 Cotton Bowl. The Cowboys scored 40 or more points 35 times and put up 50 or more points 15 times.

“I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out,” Herman said. “I’ve admired his work for many years, he’s very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he’ll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation’s best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense.”

The announcement of Yurcich's hire comes after Herman made a number of changes to the UT coaching staff, which included relieving Tim Beck of his duties on Dec. 1. Beck will serve as the will serve as the quarterbacks coach through the bowl game, UT officials said on Dec. 1.

“When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move,” Yurcich said. “I’m excited to work with coach Herman and the entire staff. Having recruited the state of Texas, and having coordinated in the Big 12, I’m excited and proud to represent UT Football as its next offensive coordinator.”

With Yurcich's hiring, Texas has now filled both of its coordinator positions for 2020. Chris Ash was announced as Texas' new defensive coordinator on Dec. 17.

Texas will kick off against Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

WATCH: Texas Longhorns name Mike Yurcich as new offensive coordinator

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

2 people killed, including gunman, 1 in critical condition after shooting at White Settlement church

The King reigns: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade

Former UTSA football player stabbed, killed pregnant sister, Travis County Sheriffs Office says

New to Texas? Here's your warning about liquor laws impacting New Year's Day