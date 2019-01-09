AUSTIN, Texas — Silence.

In honor of the late Texas Longhorn great, Cedric Benson – that's what current players and thousands of fans in Darrel K. Royal-Memorial Stadium joined together in: a moment of silence.

The Longhorns also honored the late Johnny Lam Jones on Saturday night. The sprinter and former Longhorn running back passed away in March of myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow.

Benson was killed in a crash on FM 2222 at the 5600 block of Mount Bonnell Road around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 17. His family confirmed his death to KVUE the next morning on August 18. News of Benson's passing sent shock waves throughout the Longhorn and NFL communities.

Among the outpouring of mourning tributes was former Texas Longhorn teammate, Will Matthews, who spoke with KVUE's Emily Giangreco on the afternoon of August 18.

RELATED: Austin veteran Mal Wiley to be honored at the Texas football game Saturday

32 on 32: Roach reflects on wearing No. 32 after passing of Benson

Texas Longhorns to honor Cedric Benson with No. 32 helmet sticker

Here is Emily's full interview with Will Matthews:

But the moment of silence is not where the tribute ends. The team announced on Twitter August 26 that they will honor Benson with No. 32 helmet decals for the entire 2019 season.

"Lids are ready," Texas Football tweeted, along with photos of the new addition.

Benson sported No. 32 when he played as running back with the Longhorns, and for the teams he played for in the NFL.

Benson was a four-year starter for the Texas Longhorns football team and received the Doak Walker Award as the country's top running back in 2004. He was a consensus All-American.

In the 2005 NFL Draft, Benson was drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears, signing a five-year, $35 million contract.

In September 2008, Benson went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he stayed until 2012 when he signed with the Green Bay Packers.

RELATED: PREVIEW: No. 10 Texas Longhorns open at home against Louisiana Tech

Longhorn fans gear up for promising 2019 Texas football season