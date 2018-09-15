3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 30-14***

TEXAS (50-YARD LINE)

A nine-yard run and a three-yard run gave Texas a new set of downs in Trojan territory. Ehlinger looked deep down the right sideline, but the pass was incomplete. A pass interference penalty moved the ball to the Trojans 23-yard line and gave the Longhorns a 1st and 10. Watson was brought down for a loss of three on first down.

USC (OWN 25)

Texas stopped the Trojans offense for another three and out.

USC (OWN 17)

On the very first play of the drive, JT Daniels connected on a 53-yard pass to put the Trojans just outside the red zone.

A loss of two yards on a run and two incomplete passes set up a field goal. Texas blocked the field goal and returned it all the way for another touchdown. Texas leads 30-14.

TEXAS (OWN 43)

A trifecta of runs from Watson and Ehlinger moved the chains early on this drive. Ehlinger threw a jump ball down the right sideline, which was caught by Johnson for a gain of 29 yards to the USC 15-yard line. Texas would later fumble the ball on this drive and the Trojans recovered it at their own 17-yard line.

USC (OWN 25)

The Texas defense kept the momentum rolling with a strong three-and-out. USC punted the ball to the Texas 43-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 26)

A short run and a completed pass for a loss set up 3rd and long for the Horns, but Ehlinger completed a first down pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a first down. A Tre Watson run and a completed pass to Devin Duvernay moved the chains again. Watson carried the ball again to bring Texas within the USC 30-yard line. Ehlinger threw his second touchdown pass of the game, this time hooking up with Joshua Moore for 27 yards. Texas leads 23-14.

HALFTIME

13 unanswered points in the second quarter brought Texas back to take a 16-14 lead into halftime.

HALFTIME: Texas 16, USC 14



2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 16-14***

TEXAS (OWN 49)

Ehlinger took a shot deep early on this drive but was incomplete. On second down, he threw the ball away to get out of pressure. On third and 10 from the 49-yard line, Ehlinger kept the ball on a nine-yard run. Texas went for it on 4th and one from the USC 42-yard line, and a quarterback sweep to the left moved the chains.

Ehlinger ran up the middle again for a first down, but a holding penalty erased the play and backed Texas up to 1st and 20 from the USC 48-yard line. A deep pass on a post pattern on 3rd and 20 was incomplete, but a penalty gave Texas a fresh set of downs inside the USC 35-yard line. Ehlinger incompleted two passes in a row and USC took its final timeout of the half with 30 seconds remaining. Texas was set up with 3rd and 10 from the USC 33. Ehlinger kept the ball on a quarterback draw and picked up four yards. Texas used its final timeout to bring out the field goal unit. Cameron Dicker hit the field goal to give Texas a 16-14 lead into halftime.

USC (TEXAS 48)

Texas stuffed the opening run for a loss of six. On second down, JT Daniels looked for a deep corner route to the left sideline, which was almost picked off by Texas. The Texas defense stood tall on this drive with a big sack on third down. Texas took its second timeout of the half as USC set up to punt on 4th and 24 from their own 38-yard line. USC shanked the punt and Texas took over from their own 49-yard line after a 13-yard punt.

TEXAS (OWN 3)

Daniel Young started the Texas drive running over a Trojans defender for a five-yard gain. On second down, Ehlinger took a costly sack and almost let up a safety, but was bailed out with a generous spot from the referees. A short run by Young set up fourth down and the Longhorns punted the ball to the 40-yard yard line, but a roughing the kicker penalty bailed out Texas. The Longhorns would restart this drive attempt from the 18-yard line. A sack on second down set up 3rd and 22 for Texas from its own si-yard line. Ehlinger kept the ball up the middle on third down and Texas punted the ball to their own 48-yard line.

USC (OWN 21)

After a short run, JT Daniels completed a 16-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns for a first down. A six yard run by Aca'Cedric Ware and five-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown moved the chains again. Daniels then went over the top of the Texas defense and completed a 41-yard rainbow of a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown down to the Longhorns' nine-yard line.

Daniels completed a short screen pass to the left and brought up 3rd and goal from the Texas two-yard line. The Longhorns stuffed the inside run. On 4th and goal from the one-yard line, USC decided to go for it. The Trojans ran a toss to the right and the Longhorns defense made a crucial goal line stand. Texas takes over from their own three-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 49)

Tre Watson kept the momentum going with a nine-yard run on first down. With some Houdini-like magic, Ehlinger avoided a plethora of Trojan tacklers on a QB keeper for a big gain on second down. Ehlinger started his new set of downs with a quarterback draw up the middle to cross the USC 30-yard line. An incomplete pass over the middle to Collin Johnson set up a fourth down and 46-yard field goal attempt for Cameron Dicker. Dicker converted the field goal to narrow the Texas deficit to one point, 14-13.

USC (OWN 39)

USC returned the ball to the 39-yard line on the kickoff. Daniels took a deep shot down the right sideline, which was picked off by Kris Boyd. Texas takes over at their own 49-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Back-to-back runs set up 3rd and 10. Ehlinger was flushed out to his right and dropped a dime to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a first down. Ehlinger took a deep shot to Jerrod Heard down the right sideline, which was incomplete. Tre Watson carried the ball for five yards to set up 3rd and five. On the second third down in a row, Ehlinger found Humphrey. This time, the connection was for a 47-yard touchdown. Texas narrowed the deficit to 14-10.

1ST QUARTER

***USC LEADS 14-3***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas committed a delay of game to start the drive. End of first quarter. Texas trails 14-3.

USC (OWN 47)

JT Daniels started out this drive with a short completed pass in the flat off of a play action look for five yards. Another quick play action look out of the shotgun was completed for four yards. USC quickly got to the line and got the final yard on the ground to move the chains. The Trojans have crossed the 50. Daniels took a shot deep down the right sideline which was completed to Velus Jones Jr. for 40 yards to the Texas three-yard line.

Vavae Malepeai ran the ball in from the three-yard line to give the Trojans a 14-3 lead.

TEXAS (OWN 16)

A false start began the Texas drive in a negative direction: 1st and 20 now for the Longhorns from the 15-yard line. Tre Watson carried the ball on first down for a short gain of three yards. Ehlinger found Collin Johnson on the left sideline to set up a 3rd and four. Ehlinger's third down pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage and Texas punted the ball back to the USC 47-yard line.

USC (OWN 25)

JT Daniels completed a short screen pass to the left for a gain of seven yards. Texas broke up a short pass to the right to set up 3rd and short. In an empty set, Daniels converted the first down with a pass short and over the middle to the slot receiver. The Longhorns defense sniffed out a screen pass to the running back from the get go and tackled him for a loss, which set up USC with a long 3rd and 14. Daniels fired a deep out to the left, which was over thrown. USC punted the ball down to the Texas 16-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sam Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson on back-to-back big plays for 15 and 20 yards to start the drive and Texas moved down the field in a hurry. Tre Watson carried the ball twice to set up third and short which Ehlinger picked up with his legs.

Knocking on the door step of the red zone, Ehlinger could not connect with his receivers on first and second down, which set up the Longhorns with a 3rd and 10. Ehlinger completed a pass over the middle to the tight end for a first down inside the Trojan 10-yard line. A pass short to Lil'Jordan Humphrey set up the Longhorns with a 3rd and goal from the three-yard line. USC used its first timeout. Ehlinger kept the ball on a zone read and was tackled short of the goal line. Cameron Dicker made a 20-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to 7-3.

USC (OWN 25)

USC started out the game with a jet sweep to the left. A block in the back pushed the Trojans back to 1st and 20 from the 15-yard line. J.T. Daniels completed a pass on 2nd and 20 to Velus Jones Jr. for 17 yards. Another completed pass by Daniels gave the Trojans a fresh set to downs at their own 35-yard line. After a loss of three on first down, Daniels completed a screen pass to the right for a short gain. USC was set with a 3rd and 10 and Texas took a timeout. Daniels completed his third down pass for a big chunk of yardage and a first down into Texas territory. Stephen Carr rushes up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown. USC leads 7-0.

USC 7, Texas 0



COIN TOSS:

Gov. Greg Abbott joined the Longhorns and Trojans for the coin toss. Texas won the toss and chose to defer. USC chose to receive the ball first.

PREGAME

Texas will face off against the No. 22 USC Trojans on Saturday Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

The Longhorns charge into the matchup off of a bounce back 28-21 home win versus Tulsa and the Trojans were knocked off of their high horse in a 17-3 loss against No. 9 Stanford.

The Texas-USC pairing is one with a memorable history. Who could ever forget arguably one of -- if not the greatest -- college football games ever played: the 2005 Rose Bowl featuring Vince Young and the Longhorns versus the Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart led Trojans.

If history is any suggestion, Saturday's game could be another exciting game. Texas has a 55.9 percent chance of winning Saturday's game, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The Longhorns are also a 3.5 point favorite in the spread.

