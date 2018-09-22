AUSTIN, Texas —

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 10-6***

TCU (TEXAS 41)

TCU started this drive with a six-yard jet sweep to the right sideline. A holding penalty on second down backed up the Horned Frogs to the Texas 45-yard line. Robinson called his own number on the second down replay with a 11-yard quarterback keeper. The dual threat quarterback used his legs again on third down to move the chains. A bubble screen to the right put the Horned Frogs to the Texas 12-yard line. TCU called a timeout with 24 seconds left in the first half as it knocked on the door of the end zone. Robinson ran a quarterback power down to the one-yard line and then tried a quick quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, but was stuffed. TCU called its final timeout with 10 seconds left.

TEXAS (OWN 5)

Young carried the ball and was stopped in the backfield for a two-yard loss. On second down, Young was stopped at the line again and Texas needed 12 yards to get a first down. Ehlinger kept the ball on a quarterback run and the Horned Frogs stuffed that run as well. Quick three-and-out for the Longhorns here. Texas punted the ball to its own 41-yard line -- good field position for TCU.

TCU (TEXAS 47)

Robinson completed a bubble screen to his right for a first down to the Texas 31-yard line. Back-to-back tackles for a loss set up the Horned Frogs with third and a long 16 yards to convert. On third down, Robinson was hit hard as he threw and TCU was forced to punt. Texas took over at their own five-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 38)

Ehlinger completed a screen pass to Watson for a gain of five yards. Rushes by Watson and Daniel Young set up a fourth and one at the Texas 47-yard line. Herman decided to go for it, and the Longhorns were stopped short. TCU takes over from the Texas 47-yard line.

FOURTH-DOWN STOP!



The Frogs hold strong on 4th-and-1 and will take over at the UT47. #BeatUT pic.twitter.com/GuxS7Zw6r7 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TCU (OWN 25)

On first down, Robinson completed a short pass to his left, and it seemed as if the Texas defense caused a fumble along the sideline, but the referree's called the receiver out of bounds. On second down, Robinson tried another deep shot down the right sideline, but it was broken up by Boyd. Robinson picked up a first down with his legs on third down, however. On second and seven, KaVontae Turpin took deep shot down the right sideline on a trick play, which was picked off by freshman safety Caden Sterns at the Texas 38-yard line.

TEXAS (TCU 47)

Watson gained five yards on a first down carry. A quarterback draw by Ehlinger gained a first down to the TCU 35-yard line. Ehlinger called his number again with another quarterback draw -- this time gaining 10 yards. Back-to-back bubble screens from Ehlinger to wide receiver Joshua Moore set up third and two from the 17-yard line. Texas did not convert the third down and Dicker made the 34-yard field goal to extend Texas' lead to 10-6.

TCU (OWN 20)

Robinson's first pass of the drive hit the referee and fell incomplete. A one-yard run on second down set up a third and long for TCU where Robinson and the wide receiver seemed to be on different pages. Robinson aired the ball down the field and the receiver broke off the route to the sideline while the ball was in the air. TCU punted the ball 26 yards downfield to their own 47-yard line. Texas will have great field position for this next drive.

TEXAS (CONT)

An incomplete pass and short run from Ehlinger ended this drive. Texas punted the ball to the TCU 20-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 7-6***

TEXAS (OWN 21)

Watson opened the drive with a four-yard carry. Ehlinger moved the chains with another completion to Johnson for six yards. A four yard carry by Ehlinger ended the first quarter. Texas leads TCU 7-6.

TCU (OWN 35)

Back-to-back runs moved the chains early for TCU. Robinson then connected on a stop-n-go pattern with Jalen Reagor for a 50-yard gain to the Texas four-yard line. TCU stalled inside the five, however. A loss of seven set up third and goal from the 11-yard line. After a TCU timeout, Texas was called for an offsides penalty to set up third and goal from the six-yard line. Robinson threw a fade to the back right corner of the end zone, which was broken up by Kris Boyd. TCU converted the short field goal to narrow the Texas lead to 7-6.

A 50-yard Robinson to Reagor connection sets up a Song 23-yard FG. #BeatUT



Texas 7, TCU 6 | 1:34, 1Q pic.twitter.com/jMvHksHIQQ — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 35)

Tre Watson picked up one yard on first down. Ehlinger completed a dig route over the middle to Devin Duvernay for 17 yards and a first down. Back-to-back run plays set up Texas with third and four from the TCU 41-yard line, and Ehlinger missed Lil' Jordan Humphrey on an out route. Texas head coach Tom Herman decided to go for it on fourth and four. Ehlinger completed a eight-yard pass to Johnson for a first down to the TCU 33-yard line. A swing pass on first down to Keaontay Ingram lost five yards, but on second and 15, Ehlinger found Johnson again for 15 yards to move the chains. Ingram brought the Longhorns inside the 10-yard line and a completed pass from Ehlinger to tight end Andrew Beck set Texas up inside the five. On second and goal from the three-yard line, Watson punched it in for the first touchdown of the game. Texas leads 7-3.

TCU (OWN 25)

Darius Anderson rushed for a loss of one yard on first down and back-to-back incompletions set up a three-and-out for the Longhorns. TCU punted the ball back to the Texas 35-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Tre Watson started the drive with a five-yard run. Sam Ehlinger followed up with a completion on second down to wide receiver Collin Johnson -- a 45-yard bomb down the right sideline to the TCU 25-yard line.

Look at the moves on @TexasFootball's Collin Johnson pic.twitter.com/XxAMHGOAjz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2018

A speed option to the left resulted in a loss of yardage and Ehlinger completed another short pass on third down, but TCU stopped the Longhorns in their tracks. UT kicker Cameron Dicker missed the 42-yard field goal. TCU still leads 3-0.

TCU (OWN 26)

TCU sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson started the drive with four straight completions to quickly drive the ball into Texas territory. Taye Barber ran for four yards to the Texas 32-yard line and another completed screen pass by Robinson set up third and short. Sewo Olonilua was stopped short and TCU kicker Jonathan Song converted a career-long 46-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

Jonathan Song boots a career-long 46-yard FG to get us on the board first! #BeatUT



TCU 3, Texas 0 | 11:52, 1Q pic.twitter.com/Zl9uk7LY72 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 22, 2018

OPENING KICK

Texas won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. TCU received the ball first. TCU returned the opening kickoff to the 26-yard line.

PREGAME

In search of their third straight home win, the Texas Longhorns have the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in their way.

TCU is the final game in a otherwise successful home stand for UT thus far. The Horned Frogs are also the second of back-to-back ranked opponents to come play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas enters the matchup off of a 37-14 win over then No. 22 ranked USC, and No. 17 TCU limps into Austin after losing 40-28 to No. 4 Ohio State in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Historically, Texas has owned the series matchup, winning 62 out of 88 total meetings. However, TCU has had UT's number as of late. The Horned Frogs have won the past four games between the two Big 12 squads. The Longhorns have not beaten the Horned Frogs since Mack Brown's last UT team did so in 2013.

RELATED | UT PICK 'EM: KVUE staff chooses its Texas-TCU winner. What is your score prediction?

Confident Texas Longhorns to face their nemesis, TCU, in first conference game

Saturday morning rain, but decreasing chances for Longhorn game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger says confidence is key to playing well

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Longhorns a 60.4 percent chance to win, but Vegas says otherwise. TCU holds a three-point spread for Saturday's game.

© 2018 KVUE-TV